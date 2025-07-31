Dennis Bernstein of “Flashpoints” — which I regularly contribute to — recently did a great interview with Ralph Nader which I pulled from for the news release below. Highly recommend the first, major part of the show about Gaza. The last part is about Nader’s latest book, Civic Self-Respect, which good, but was rather eerie to me. He talks about being a mindful citizen and voter and consumer — with no reference to Gaza. You’d think there would at least be reference to BDS efforts, which I should say have generally been minimized.

Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده: “Hunger is consuming Gaza, while the world stages hollow theatrics to mask its disgrace. #GazaGenocide ”

Ralph Nader: "Palestinian Holocaust," 500,000 Dead

RALPH NADER, via Info@csrl.org, @RalphNader

Available for a limited number of interviews, Nader was recently on the syndicated radio show "Flashpoints." He charges: "What we're seeing is a Palestinian Holocaust." Extrapolating from sources such as The Lancet, and statements from UN officials, he puts the figure at "over 500,000 dead."

“You can't have a tiny enclave, the size geographically of Philadelphia, with 2.3 million people, have 170,000 tons of bombs, all kinds of artillery, sniper fire, denial of food, water, medicine, health care, all kinds of infectious diseases, destroying homes, apartment buildings, markets, religious institutions, educational institutions, anything that stands, anything that moves -- 75 percent of Gaza is now completely destroyed.

"And they're trying to persuade us that there are still 97 out of every 100 Gazans alive? What are they made of — steel and asbestos?"

Nader argues that the Israeli and U.S. governments and Hamas all have their reasons for undercounting the number of dead.

He notes that Israel has prevented outside reporters into Gaza, "even Israeli reporters — so they can do the dirty work of genocide and mass murder, minimally detected."

He also asked: "By the way, everybody seems to forget — how did this all happen? How did the most sophisticated, multi-tiered border security in the world between Israel and Gaza suddenly collapse on October 7th?"

And he warned about the prospect of "an attack here in terms of retaliation" against the U.S. having backed Israel's genocide. "And that's all we need — to have Trump turn us into a complete total police state terrorist fascist dictatorship."

Last year, Nader wrote the piece “Exposing the Gaza Death Undercount” for the Capitol Hill Citizen.

Nader also denounced the editorial stances of the New York Times and Washington Post: "Imagine ignoring the newspapers' editorial duty to denounce this PALESTINIAN HOLOCAUST backed, funded and weaponized by the Trump regime?"

Nader's latest book is Civic Self-Respect.