I’ll be on Flashpoints with Dennis Bernstein at 8 p.m. ET, in about an hour.

I was on RT about 90 minutes ago:

Critically, other guests on Flashpoints will include Victor de Currea-Lugo, special advisor on the Mideast to Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who last week pledged to introduce a Uniting for Peace resolution at the UN with concrete measures to stop Israel’s genocide.

Also: Jessica Clotfelter and Philip Tottenham, both former Marines currently on the Sumud Flotilla which is approaching Gaza.

I believe the timing of the Trump-Netanyahu scheme is tied to Petro’s move (as well as this largest Flotilla nearing its end). This is similar to Biden’s phony “ceasefire” announcement fo May 2024 to undermine the ICJ orders which had just come down demanding that Israel stop its invasion of Rafah, see my piece on that.

(I was also on Flashpoints with Dennis Bernstein on Friday, mostly talking about Ellison et al taking over TikTok and other media. It turns out that Ellison is also a huge funder to viceroy wannabe Tony Blair’s group.)