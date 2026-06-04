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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
9hEdited

We tend to forget the trials and further tribulations of Mordecai Vanunu, who did such a service for the world in exposing the Israeli nuclear weapons. Thanks for the reminder, and for focussing on this issue once more. Perhaps it's time to also re-read "The Samson Option," by Seymour Hersh.

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Eric C. Jacobson's avatar
Eric C. Jacobson
6h

Sam,

As the 1950s-born grandson of 4 European Jewish immigrant grandparents and 2 American Jewish parents, (per JFK) “let me say this about that”:

Marco Rubio lives in a dream world where Israel is permanent, not the harebrained utterly failed experimental byproduct of Zionists—apostate European and American Jewish sociopaths all—it is and has been since its founding in 1947, 50 years after Zionism’s advent by crazed Jewish adventurers upset about the Dreyfus Affair—which actually ended alright— in 1897.

The real issue and work of the US State Department is safely relocating all Israeli Jews to Western countries where they belong and transporting Israelis’ nukes out of the entity to the West as well, as socially just as it would be for the Palestinians to come into possession of them along with all the rest of the Zionist interlopers’ property and facilities constructed on stolen Palestinian land.

PS. I just posted this POV at tweet-length in response to your excellent accuracy.org article. I’m at @ecjla there.

Keep up your great work.

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