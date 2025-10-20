Building off my piece from last month — “Billionaire Ellison, Major Backer of Israeli Military, Whose Oracle Was a CIA Spinoff, Moves on TikTok after It Was Targeted for Gaza Content” I put this out via accuracy.org this morning:

“Shadow President” Larry Ellison: Targeting Media and Gaza

Ellison-owned and Bari Weiss-helmed CBS claims: “Israel launches retaliatory strikes in Gaza after saying Hamas targeted its forces, killing 2 IDF soldiers.” Ryan Grim reports that in fact, the incident was caused by an Israeli bulldozer “running over unexploded ordnance -- contradicting Netanyahu’s claim that Hamas had popped up from tunnels.”

This is only one violation by Israel of Trump’s “ceasefire.” Israeli forces “killed 11 members of a Palestinian family attempting to return to their home in the flattened Gaza Strip on Friday evening.” Israel has reportedly killed 97 people as of Sunday, including an attack on media. They have killed at least three people so far on Monday, including teenager Amir Nour. See video summary: “Israel Launches Wave of Heavy Airstrikes on Gaza” from AntiWar.com.

Ramy Abdu: “The third today — teenager Amir Nour was shot dead by an Israeli sniper in Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.”

Wired calls Larry Ellison, the second-richest person in the world, the “Shadow President.” He is the head of Big Tech giant Oracle and has become the primary owner of TikTok in the U.S.

Ellison is the largest private funder to the group Friends of the IDF.

His son David Ellison recently took over CBS and put pro-Israeli Bari Weiss in as head of news. The Ellisons are also eyeing Warner Brothers, HBO and CNN.

Israeli media outlet N12 reports in Hebrew that Larry Ellison is ready to put $350 million into a plan backed by Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law, along with Palantir boss Peter Thiel, to turn Gaza into a haven for billionaires. See summary by The Canary.

Trump’s 20-point “peace” plan envisions a “Board of Peace” consisting of himself and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, a main architect of the invasion of Iraq. The Lighthouse recently reported that: “Insiders reveal how Larry Ellison’s money turned Blair’s institute into a tech sales and lobbying operation for Oracle.”

Drop Site News recently reported: “Larry Ellison Vetted Marco Rubio for Fealty to Israel Hacked Emails Reveal.” Last year, IPA published a news release: “Is the Targeting of TikTok Actually About Israel?“ In the 1970’s, Ellison and the other Oracle founders worked on the CIA’s “Project Oracle” and the CIA was Oracle’s first customer.

Zahzah just wrote the piece “Trump’s TikTok deal presents new challenge for Palestine’s defenders.” His recently-released book is Terms of Servitude: Zionism, Silicon Valley, and Digital Settler Colonialism in the Palestinian Liberation Struggle.

Clifton is senior advisor at the Quincy Institute and investigative journalist at large at Responsible Statecraft.

Clifton’s recent pieces include: “Oracle execs: Love Israel or maybe this isn’t the job for you,” “TikTok investor: ‘Embed the love and respect for Israel’ in the U.S.” and “CBS’s new ethics chief led arms industry, foreign gov’t funded think tank.”