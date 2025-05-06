Given my current health and other limitations, I can't give as robust of a breakdown of the latest regarding Covid origins as I've done in the past, see below.

But I hope these notes on the Trump administration's executive order on "Improving the Safety and Security of Biological Research" and their "fact sheet" can be helpful:

* If this is a temporary pause on federal funding which will be followed by minimal reforms, then it will be more than anything an exercise in the management of the public mind. This would be similar to the temporary ceasefire in Gaza put in place just as Trump was inaugurated to get the public to put Gaza out of their minds. Of course, Israel then quietly resumed its slaughter-and-starve politics with minimal media attention.

* Pausing federal funding of so-called "gain of function" lab work is not the same as stopping it. It could still be funded by private or other entities, potentially at the US government's direction, just as official censorship has been effectively subcontracted to big tech firms. Meryl Nass gives a more generous interpretation of this question and all of Trump’s moves in her writeup.

* The framing by the administration and others of the issue as "lab leak" seems designed to preclude the notion that the Covid outbreak could have been intentional despite some meaningful evidence to the contrary.

* It is worth noting that the dangerous lab work was initiated following the false flag anthrax attacks, which were blamed on evil Arabs/Muslims but actually came from a US or US government allied lab. Congress never investigated this false flag bioweapons attack on it. See “Anthrax War” documentary, broadcast on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

* The order makes no mention of international or US law, specifically, the Biological Weapons Convention or its US implementing legislation, the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, drafted by the late Francis Boyle. Thus, it is about pausing federal funding, not stopping such research, much less prosecuting individuals responsible, for example Kennedy said he'd prosecute Fauci (who accepted a pardon from Biden.)

* While the US government has hollowed out the Biological Weapons Convention, Israel has refused to sign it altogether.



* The order frames this as a partisan issue, arguing that Biden is responsible. He certainly is to an extent, but it was during the first Trump administration which lifted the last pause on government funding in 2017.

* That pause was implemented on October 17, 2014, the day Ron Klain (who would later become President Biden’s chief of staff) was appointed “Ebola czar” during the Ebola outbreak in West Africa. Like Covid, this also likely had lab origins.



* US government funding of EcoHealth Alliance and its funding of dangerous coronavirus work with the Wuhan Institute of Virology and Ralph Baric's lab at the University of North Carolina goes back at least to 2015 and continued through the first Trump administration until after the Covid outbreak, when Trump finally cut it off.

* The stated goal is: "SAFEGUARDING THE FUTURE AND PROMOTING AMERICAN BIOTECHNOLOGY DOMINANCE." It reads more like "Securing the Realm" than a blueprint for ending illegal and extremely dangerous lab work. This would seem to confirm rather than detract from the notion, as I and others have argued for years, that this is basically biowarfare.

* The Trump statements do more to "other" various countries than to stigmatize the horrific lab work, banning US government funding for so-called “gain of function” research "in countries of concern like China and Iran and in foreign nations deemed to have insufficient research oversight." The Trump administration is far more fond of talking about "countries of concern" than "Dual Use Research of Concern."

* The administration talks about "transparency" but still has not responded to US Right to Know FOIA requests to USAID et al. I honestly do not know how to assess reports of mass destruction of documents at USAID at the beginning of the Trump administration. Is the ending of USAID partly aimed at preventing meaningful scrutiny of its role in causing pandemics through its PREDICT and followup programs? What is the status of such programs?

* Military contractor and all round billionaire apparatchik Elon Musk said in February of his DOGE project: "We will make mistakes. We won't be perfect ... so for example, with USAID, one of the things we accidentally canceled very briefly was ebola prevention." This seared in the public mind -- and esp Musk's rightwing fan boys -- that somehow USAID was actually in the business of preventing, rather than causing, horrific pandemics, see my repeated questioning at State Department. And it triggered liberals to triple down on USAID’s nefarious efforts.

* Meaningful progress is unlikely to come given the current political and media sectarianism. Antiestablishment forces regarding Gaza and Covid need to see they have far more in common than they do with the sectors of the establishment that pretend to care about these issues. A major aspect of this solution is my VotePact.org voting strategy, to realize an actual realignment. So long as the political system is so corrupt, technology will be used for nefarious purposes.

* It seems highly likely to me that mass biowarfare will ultimately — I don’t know when — be used as a manifestation of a resurgent outright imperialism, or at least the threat of that being used as mass leverage. It is quite likely that it already has been used to some extent in the post World War II era.

See my original writings. from 2020 and some past breakdowns since:

