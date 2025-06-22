I had a birthday gathering yesterday at my mom’s with a bunch of good non-genocidal friends in the DC area; it was a spur of the moment thing, emailed some folks a few days before and a bunch of lovely folks came by.
It seems familiar to me that calamity would happen on my birthday. My dad’s birthday was April 9th, the date of the Deir Yassin Massacre in 1948 and the Fall of Baghdad in 2003.
Much of the day, I was thinking of the Rumi poem “A Chick Pea To Cook” which posed similar questions to “Blowin' In the Wind” 800 years before.
My friendwrote this Dylanesque tome. I felt seen:
How many times must Sam raise his hand
Before they allow him to speak
Yes and how many answers will they try to fudge
To reveal that their logic is weak
And how many facts does Sam have to present
To demystify their mystique
The questions my friend, are coming from our Sam
The questions are coming from our Sam
How long could it take for Matt Miller to stop
Pretending he just doesn’t see?
How long would it take Tony Blinken to feel
That people just want to be free
And how many pounds does Sam have to gain to be too heavy for them to carry?
The questions my friend, are coming from our Sam
The questions are coming from our Sam
How many voters can Sam get to join
Each other rather than fight
How many votes can he get from the left with an equal amount from the right
How long will it take to manifest Vote Pact which Sam is trying with all of his might
This answer my friend is coming from our Sam
This answer is coming from our Sam
How long will it take Sam to push the UN
To pass a resolution with teeth
How many facts about past embargoes
Must he explain to the UN Chief
How much work does Sam have to do
To prevent wars from being unleashed.
The questions my friend, are coming from our Sam
The questions are coming from our Sam
How many lies will the press sec put forth
They’re enough to make someone puke
How many questions must Sam pose to them
Enduring their need to rebuke
And how many times will Sam have to ask to admit whether Israel has nukes?
The questions my friend, are coming from our Sam
The questions are coming from our Sam
Lovely tribute, well deserved! Keep asking those questions!
P.S. Keep boiling