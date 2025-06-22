I had a birthday gathering yesterday at my mom’s with a bunch of good non-genocidal friends in the DC area; it was a spur of the moment thing, emailed some folks a few days before and a bunch of lovely folks came by.

It seems familiar to me that calamity would happen on my birthday. My dad’s birthday was April 9th, the date of the Deir Yassin Massacre in 1948 and the Fall of Baghdad in 2003.

Much of the day, I was thinking of the Rumi poem “A Chick Pea To Cook” which posed similar questions to “Blowin' In the Wind” 800 years before.

My friend

wrote this Dylanesque tome. I felt seen:

How many times must Sam raise his hand

Before they allow him to speak

Yes and how many answers will they try to fudge

To reveal that their logic is weak

And how many facts does Sam have to present

To demystify their mystique

The questions my friend, are coming from our Sam

The questions are coming from our Sam

How long could it take for Matt Miller to stop

Pretending he just doesn’t see?

How long would it take Tony Blinken to feel

That people just want to be free

And how many pounds does Sam have to gain to be too heavy for them to carry?

The questions my friend, are coming from our Sam

The questions are coming from our Sam

How many voters can Sam get to join

Each other rather than fight

How many votes can he get from the left with an equal amount from the right

How long will it take to manifest Vote Pact which Sam is trying with all of his might

This answer my friend is coming from our Sam

This answer is coming from our Sam

How long will it take Sam to push the UN

To pass a resolution with teeth

How many facts about past embargoes

Must he explain to the UN Chief

How much work does Sam have to do

To prevent wars from being unleashed.

The questions my friend, are coming from our Sam

The questions are coming from our Sam

How many lies will the press sec put forth

They’re enough to make someone puke

How many questions must Sam pose to them

Enduring their need to rebuke

And how many times will Sam have to ask to admit whether Israel has nukes?

The questions my friend, are coming from our Sam

The questions are coming from our Sam