South Africa has been remarkable, I’ve learned a great deal and met scores of inspiring activists including Patrick Bond, Usuf Chikte, Shabnam Palesa Mohamed @shabnampalesamo, Ayesha Bagus, to name just a few. Special thanks to all the great folks at the Islamic Medical Association and Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman and everyone at Gift of the Givers Foundation.

On Monday, I spoke to the African Centre for Transnational Criminal Justice at the University of the Western Cape. Saturday, I spoke at a Palestine Solidarity Committee event in Cape Town, which was livestreamed on Facebook.

Last week, I was in Durban, where they are building Palestine House:

Met with a group of journalists at the Desmond Tutu Foundation, here’s a few of them:

I also participated in a series of meetings and talks in Johannesburg and Durban, here are the ones that have been posted so far, hosted by Shabnam Palesa Mohamed. I talked in each but learned a great deal from the other speakers. This first one re sovereignty of South Africa is especially timely as Brent Bozell was just accepted as US ambassador to South Africa and his stated goal is to stop South Africa’s ICJ case against Israel. As I recently argued, the case should actually be accelerated with South Africa moving for more emergency orders. This would help expose Trump’s phony “Board of Peace” — actually a Mob of Genociders and Profiteers — by vigorously using the UN General Assembly’s “Uniting for Peace”

More to come….