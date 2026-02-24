husseini

Clif Brown
6d

Imagine all the people who currently travel the world just to sightsee would, as you experienced, get to know the natives and forget looking at this and that or them as if there were a contest to see who has been to the most places before ending their time on this precious planet.

I am finding in my demonstrating on the sidewalk for Palestine that all kinds of people come up to talk, all races, all colors, it is a pure pleasure as if the world were sending people to meet me to share our concern for human beings that are deprived of everything. I'm thanked for standing as I do, but I can equally thank them for taking a moment to let me hear what they have to say.

6d

Talks? How about some action? South Africa should declare U.S. ambassador Brent Bozell persona non grata and give him the boot. That would confirm the courageous commitment to justice South Africa made with its complaint against Israel for genocide. It's insane to accept Bozell as ambassador when his first mission is to get the genocide complaint dismissed. South Africa has already gotten rid of Israel's embassy chargé d'affaires. They should boot Bozell too and all other diplomats who are pro-genocide Zionists.

Thanks, Sam, for your link to the video SA panel discussion, and special thanks for your mention at 2:15:52 of Epstein's $5 million bequest to each of the two children of the Norwegian husband and wife team who organized, mediated and drafted language for the 1993 Oslo Accords, a scheme that helped Israel along the road to "Greater Israel." The husband-wife team was Terje Rød-Lareen and Mona Juul. Although they may not have met Epstein until after his 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution, to me it raises a question of bias then, if not reward later for services rendered. Juul was Minister Counselor at the Norwegian Embassy in Tel Aviv from 1994 to 1997 and Norway's ambassador to Israel from 2001 to 2005. Be that as it may, they are now both under investigation in Norway for aggravated corruption owing to their disclosures in the Epstein files.

