In something of an experiment, a group of wonderful volunteers at StopGenocide.com is working to make a vision of mine come true. They will be carrying a livestream of the U.N. meetings which begin tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. ET featuring real-time critical analysis with great folks like Craig Mokhiber and Susan Abulhawa -- especially noting how so many countries have enabled or been complicit in Israel’s Gaza genocide. Plan to tune in and spread the word. I hope it will help more people see more through the layers of lies -- and provide a glimpse into what beautiful media could look like.

Sorting through tech stuff, I’m not sure if I can get Substack to carry the livestream. It will hopefully be carried via StopGenocide.com as well as via my X feed, and on YouTube: