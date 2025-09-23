In something of an experiment, a group of wonderful volunteers at StopGenocide.com is working to make a vision of mine come true. They will be carrying a livestream of the U.N. meetings which begin tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. ET featuring real-time critical analysis with great folks like Craig Mokhiber and Susan Abulhawa -- especially noting how so many countries have enabled or been complicit in Israel’s Gaza genocide. Plan to tune in and spread the word. I hope it will help more people see more through the layers of lies -- and provide a glimpse into what beautiful media could look like.
Sorting through tech stuff, I’m not sure if I can get Substack to carry the livestream. It will hopefully be carried via StopGenocide.com as well as via my X feed, and on YouTube:
StopGenocide.com will be carrying a livestream of the U.N. meetings which begin tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. ET featuring real-time critical analysis, especially noting how various countries have enabled or been complicit in Israel’s Gaza genocide.
The U.S. government cast its sixth veto against a ceasefire last week, but the General Assembly can use Uniting for Peace to overcome that and take concrete measures with a two-thirds vote.
Analysts and activists available for a limited number of interviews:
CRAIG MOKHIBER, craigmokhiber@gmail.com, @CraigMokhiber
Mokhiber is an international human rights lawyer and activist and a former senior United Nations human rights official. He has been featured on numerous IPA news releases. His articles at Mondoweissinclude “How the U.N. could act today to stop the genocide in Palestine” and “The ICJ finds that BDS is not merely a right, but an obligation.” He has been critical of the Saudi-French “stabilization force” proposal. See recent interview with Mokhiber.
SUSAN ABULHAWA, susan@Palestinewrites.org, @susanabulhawa
Poet and author Abulhawa participated in the Oxford Union debate “This House Believes Israel is an Apartheid State Responsible for Genocide.”
ROBERT JERESKI, mutualaid10@gmail.com, @codepink
Jereski is a New York City-based attorney who has led CODEPINK’s World Court Project. He has been on IPA news relesses including: “Protests Target Swiss for Caving on Geneva Conventions and Israel” and “Activists Call out EU and Türkiye on ‘Pieties’ on Gaza.”
Also see: “New President of the UNGA Has Openly Backed Israel’s Genocide” and “Israel’s Attack on the U.N. Charter and How to Stop a Genocide.”
Fingers crossed for tech magic... the angels are with you!! <3
