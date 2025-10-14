husseini

1d

Yeah, the control of the narrative wasn't too obvious in this country, all the major broadcast stations running the same video feed, the same trite, scripted commentary, the underscoring that the killing and maiming, both physically and mentally, even spiritually, of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians - actually, millions if forward from 1948 is figured in - takes a back seat to a few dozen hostages. Oh, by the way, were these taken from the Nova music festival, whooping it up while 2-3km away Gazans were enduring how many decades of deprivation and humiliation?

1d

My heart breaks for both of them and Israel will never be forgiven for this crime.

