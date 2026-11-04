husseini

husseini

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X K's avatar
X K
11h

Thanks for the courage of your example. Wishing you continued strength and determination, it's inspiration for all of us.

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M Miller's avatar
M Miller
11h

We're proud of you Sam. You decided to seriously run for congress, which in and of itself is a huge undertaking. You fought the good and necessary fight and the fact that you garnered somewhere in the 5% range is terrific for a first time candidate running outside the duopoly.

Congratulations to you and all who supported your candidacy.

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