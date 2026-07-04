The American Empire’s Big Lie vs The Usonian Republic: Video Commentary A tragedy of the US is that as the franchise has expanded, it's been rendered less and less meaningful, even as those advances are instrumentalized to advance Empire. Sam HusseiniJul 04, 202642112ShareFrank Lloyd Wright window from the Avery Coonley PlayhouseSubscribeMany thanks to Kelley Lane. Also see: Make America UsoniaSam Husseini·Jan 1Thanks to my readers. Please share and support this work as you can.Read full story42112Share
Hey
Hi
You can pull/drop this (my) comment if wished.
Nevertheless I can say:
UK here has examples of whatever began and you observe US and around (no doubt). And I have often wondered what and why those examples are rooted with and in.
Not to exhaustively quote your words and add or crit or anything. But I'll say of things and then the examples I see, I mean too our populace and the reasons for whatever. I have the reason pegged to the notion of Simulacra.
Indeed, I don't know the reason for this. That term, 'Simulacra' would denote quite the insideous underpinning for the being pretending to be human. Or the mentalistic notion/idea pretending to be real and so overwhelming those more of a true cause and existence in mind.
What I'll end with is to say, i don't know what the hell drives humanity to follow for epochs now this dead-end and death-cults path. But if Simulacra then yes, we're guided and driven for a reason to feed something required. I just don't know what that reason is. And if I discover that reason, then would I see humanity enlightened and so take a collective breath to kick-back and chill for the remaining eons left to him?
So
Simulacra...?!
That's the term I (currently) employ until I know the organizing 'principal' or 'beings' essentially (dwelling) one way or another which push and pull so consistently, we are even led to our slaughter. And I don't know why.
I'd like to know why. I'll tell you that for nothing.
Why? And what amongst us is leading this; for what reason!
Take it easy
Thanks
Peace ✌️💯