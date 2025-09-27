The need for countries to support Gaza and Petro’s statements — especially regarding China — about taking action using Uniting for Peace has this story from my dad going through my head a great deal. The need is to Unite for Peace:

There once lived three bulls, a white bull, a black bull, and a red bull. Looking for food, a lion watched them graze together and realized he could not contend with all three. So he went to the black and the red bull and made a deal with both of them. He told them that he was very ferocious and powerful and that if they let him eat the white bull, he would leave them in peace. The black and the red bull agreed, and the lion killed and then ate the white bull.

Time passed and the lion became hungry again. He went to the red bull and argued that he was ferocious and powerful and that if he let him eat the black bull he would leave him in peace. The red bull agreed and the lion murdered and then ate the black bull.

As time passed and the lion became hungry, he visited the red bull again. As the red bull saw death in the lion’s eye, as the teeth dug deep into its neck, it shouted, “Verily I was eaten the day the white bull was eaten!”

Also see: