Excellent Sam and I especially enjoyed your comment that tweeting wasn't governing. Currently and most unfortunately, there's probably 10 times more bipartisan support for Israel than for impeachment. However, on the flip side, support for Israel is eroding, albeit slowly. I think the fact that Iran has wreaked havoc and penetrated the so-called Iron Dome showing unexpected technical missile superiority in the process has abetted that erosion.

Sam H, these are the impeachment actions I know,

H.Res.353 - Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors.

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-resolution/353?q=%7B%22search%22%3A%22impeach%22%7D&s=1&r=3

https://thanedar.house.gov/media/press-releases/congressman-shri-thanedar-introduces-articles-of-impeachment-against-president-donald-j-trump-for-high-crimes-and-misdemeanors

https://www.politico.com/live-updates/2025/05/14/congress/thanedar-pulls-impeachment-vote-00350361

H.Res.415 - Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States, of high crimes and misdemeanors.

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-resolution/415?q=%7B%22search%22%3A%22impeach%22%7D&s=1&r=4

https://algreen.house.gov/media/press-releases/icymi-update-rep-al-green-files-impeachment-articles-cites-trump-threat

Free Speech for People Impeach Trump Again 17 articles model resolution I have a feeling include the most comprehensive well researched legal arguments,

https://static1.squarespace.com/static/677c1311d4ef0e4792cc72ba/t/684c55ec302cf02afbdd2b71/1749833215672/Proposed_Resolution_for_Impeachment_06.12.25.pdf

https://www.impeachtrumpagain.org/impeachment

