One model that the United States of Imperialism may be using in attacking Iran now — most recently with their bombing and seeming attempting to tank the MOU — is Iraq through the 1990s. Throughout the last three years, it’s been amazing how little mention is made of the attacks on Iraq and the parallels to them we are seeing.

Regardless, while Iran has frequently been given credit for its “strategic patience”, the “American Empire” with NATO and Israel should be given credit where due.

Their long term goals have compelled Hamas to relinquish control of Gaza, killed Nasrallah, ousted Maduro and Assad, etc. … But several big name “critics” of US government policy jabber endlessly on podcasts about how the US establishment is losing.

Many alleged critics of US policy accept the conventional wisdom that the US establishment expected the Iranian government to fold immediately after the first strike — something akin to what happened in Venezuela.

But much more likely, their quick victory in Venezuela was strategic in that it gave them more latitude in terms of the Iran fight and greater leverage over the global oil market.

The Empire bombed Iraq in 1991 and then placed it under draconian sanctions until it was quite defenseless and then invaded it in 2003, provoking a civil war which basically made it a failed state, helping to ensure the USI dominate the region.

During this period — 1991 to 2003 — Iraq was suffocated.

The US government would periodically bomb.

The typical pretext was Saddam Hussein was allegedly not abiding by his obligations to stop his WMD programs.

It was all a pack of lies.

Sometimes Saddam would kick out the UN weapons inspectors.

But not because he was hiding WMDs as was constantly claimed.

Because he had no other leverage.

Iraq was being starved. Saddam couldn’t attack. He would give an occasional speech trying to find a way out — which would be demonized in the US media.

So, occasionally, he would kick the weapons inspectors out at an inconvenient time for the US government, a case of #InterestingTiming — we need to do more timeline analysis.

Perhaps the clearest example of this was the autumn of 1997.

On Oct. 29, 1997, the Washington Post reported: “Iraq announced today that it will expel American members of U.N. teams combing the country for evidence of illegal weapons programs, prompting the U.N. Security Council to warn of ‘serious consequences’ if Iraq goes through with its order.”

Most everyone thought the US government would immediately attack.

It didn’t.

Why?

Because a regional economic conference involving Israel was scheduled in Qatar a few weeks later, in mid-November. Many Arabs denounced the notion that Israel would be included.

The US government couldn’t be attacking Iraq while the Israelis hobnobbed with the Gulf Arabs.

After the conference, Saddam let the inspectors back in.

I think I might have mentioned this on a cable TV show at the time — I used to get invited to these things before 9/11, I should find old tapes of these and post them — but otherwise, no one noted the connection to my knowledge.

Instead, the US media complained endlessly about Saddam’s “cheat and retreat” with no real attempt to understand what was actually happening.

The following year, Albright and the rest of the Clinton administration failed in their apparent designs to attack Iraq following the Ohio State town hall on Feb. 20, 1998. In August, Albright proclaimed: "Let me ... make clear that if necessary we will use force on our timetable in response to threats, and at a time and place of our choosing." That time and place turned out to be just as Clinton was being impeached in December 1998.

I mention all these not just simply to elucidate a poorly understood chapter of history, but because it could well be a model for the dynamics between Iran and the USI today.

Caveat: This assumes the Empire has it in for Iran — which it obviously did for Iraq — but I don’t think that’s necessarily the case.

(I recently had a blow to my head — a household accident — which has aggravated the concussion the State Dept. goons inflicted upon me last year. It’s slowed me down some — headaches, nausea, fatigue — but I hope the effects will be short lived.)

Also see: