husseini

husseini

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clif Brown's avatar
Clif Brown
14h

What is being imposed on Iran cannot be sustained year after year as was the torture of Iraq. Americans are already outraged at the Iran war, Congress has moved to stop it and it is not one year old. There will be a clean sweep out in 2028 of Trump and anyone closely associated with him, his gang.

The outrages of Trump will result in changes. His disregard of the responsibilities of the office of president in favor of lining his pockets is reinforcing the idea of ending the absolute rule of the 1% in addition to an outsized percertage of the 1% being supporters of Israel demonstrating openly the complete Supreme Court approved corruption of our political system for the benefit of a tiny foreign country.

Big changes are to come. We can thank Trump for showing just how far down in the sewer we have sunk. Lessons have been learned from electing the worst president in 250 years. The only way is up.

BTW: We are seeing support of Israel decaying rapidly in the US. JVP marched on the 4th parade here. I saw in the news that Rahm Emanuel in Israel was saying he might run for president in 2028. The man is dreaming. There is no way anyone will get near the White House then if they support Israel. It is actually being said in public, though not yet by anyone high in politics, that Israel has no right to exist. 73,000 (and counting) Palestinians have not died for nothing.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Sam Husseini and others
I Rose's avatar
I Rose
4h

Yes! just awful

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sam Husseini · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture