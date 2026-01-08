I’m under the weather, so I’m not going to write a full piece, but Decensored News put out a good piece on how Tulsi Gabbard is a complete con artist — backing Trump’s attack on Venezuela —

They quote some of my crit at the end of the piece, which I recommend. But it got me to look at some of my tweets going back, criting her over the years, was instructive. Apparently, I first posted about her when she wouldn’t acknowledge Israel’s nukes, an obvious tell that she’s part of the establishment con.

She wouldn’t really call out Biden and other war mongers on the debate stage in 2019 — she was allowed on stage some, when Mike Gravel was excluded —

Scott Ritter defended Gabbard from my crit —

I saw a connection to Trump in 2019 —