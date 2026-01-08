The Gabbard Con...
She enabled both Biden and Trump with their imperial policies....
I’m under the weather, so I’m not going to write a full piece, but Decensored News put out a good piece on how Tulsi Gabbard is a complete con artist — backing Trump’s attack on Venezuela —
They quote some of my crit at the end of the piece, which I recommend. But it got me to look at some of my tweets going back, criting her over the years, was instructive. Apparently, I first posted about her when she wouldn’t acknowledge Israel’s nukes, an obvious tell that she’s part of the establishment con.
She wouldn’t really call out Biden and other war mongers on the debate stage in 2019 — she was allowed on stage some, when Mike Gravel was excluded —
Scott Ritter defended Gabbard from my crit —
I saw a connection to Trump in 2019 —
I've always thought the primary question one should ask oneself is, "what would I not do for money?" We all capitulate to some extent because we have to earn an income so we tolerate being a tool for this or that company, but really the question for those who get beyond the need for basic income is, "what would I not do for power?" and the answer for the 1%, though I am sure there might be an exception or two, is nothing.
It is remarkable that the billionaires and politicians (often one and the same) routinely lie and yet for some reason a lot of people admire the powerful. These powerful pull like magnets a host of lesser mortals who eagerly ape the behavior. Every government press spokesperson is an example as is Tulsi Gabbard.
We see in Trump a man with no morality whatsoever, he will do anything including invading Venezuela for the rush it gives to his ego. His insatiable lust for all things golden is another proof of his lack of self-worth. Though he makes a big show of speaking with easy arrogance about what he intends to do with entire nations or lands (Gaza), it only reinforces my view that he is the most insecure of men, compulsively praising himself as the praise of others is not enough. This was clear from his life long before he ran for president but people, blinded by anger, voted for him regardless most notably self-proclaimed "Christians".
What we witness with our "movers and shakers" is expressed by the title of Tom Wolfe's book of years ago, "A Bonfire of the Vanities", which is well worth reading as it is an examination of the psychology that drives those for whom nothing is enough.
Who should be at the top of those we admire? That's easy to answer: whistleblowers. They are the ones who, with luck, bring down the webs of deception that most of us are either in no position to do or that, really the main reason for us, are fearful of what will happen to whatever small part of wealth and power we share if we obey our conscience.
We have all been in cemeteries and seen epitaphs on gravestones. I can't think of a better epitaph for anyone than "He (She) was called by conscience and answered". That is worth more than all the presidential libraries put together.
Get well, be well Sam. the confounding, the lies we see here makes clear how desperately we need your voice. the deception, the complete lack of responsibility shocks. once these bought-off creatures step into power they are swallowed by the quicksand of their own greed...