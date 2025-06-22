The Imperative of Impeachment
AOC and MTG, the acrimonious acronyms, should cut out the partisan compulsions and actually stop the war machine. Unless they, like Gabbard, are just another con. Massie and Khanna need to step up.
On Wednesday, I made the case for “The Efficacy of Principled Impeachment” which included the argument that “A left-right alliance could begin to undo the oppressive establishment and stop the perpetual war machine.”
Bruce Fein then expanded on the Constitutional arguments in: “Trump ‘Has Usurped’ Congressional War Powers, ‘Summit of Impeachable Offenses’”
But the US political system is endless in its derangements.
So instead of what should happen — people from across the political spectrum calling for coordinated efforts to #ImpeachTrumpNOW, we’re getting this:
Marjorie Taylor Green, who has been critical of war with Iran, but what does she do when it starts? She lashes out at AOC for talking about impeachment, calling her a hypocrite.
So, even now, they want to devolve into partisan bs. AOC should say she's sorry about past backing of wars. MTG should say Trump acted in an unconstitutional manner.
Still — given that AOC is raising impeachment, why are so few left wing anti-war groups doing so? I actually don’t know of any at this point.
Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna are calling it unconstitutional, RTing and working together. BUT -- they are FAILING to talk about IMPEACHMENT. Which is absurd. The constitutional remedy for a high crime like this by the president is impeachment.
The acrimonious acronyms AOC and MTG should cut out the sniping. Khanna and Massie should step up and move to #ImpeachTrumpNOW.
That is, unless they are all just more appendages of Empire, as are Trump, Gabbard et al.
Yes, the time for an impeachment is NOW, and I will be working to that end. Not even a fig-leaf of Congressional authorization was issued, or even asked for.
I love you, Sam Husseini. You are infinitely patient, exasperated and precise in observing our governments derangements. Presenting cures like bouquets of obvious flowers. Who amonst our unelected misrepresentatives has ears to hear your advice?