On Wednesday, I made the case for “The Efficacy of Principled Impeachment” which included the argument that “A left-right alliance could begin to undo the oppressive establishment and stop the perpetual war machine.”

Bruce Fein then expanded on the Constitutional arguments in: “Trump ‘Has Usurped’ Congressional War Powers, ‘Summit of Impeachable Offenses’”

But the US political system is endless in its derangements.

So instead of what should happen — people from across the political spectrum calling for coordinated efforts to #ImpeachTrumpNOW, we’re getting this:

Marjorie Taylor Green, who has been critical of war with Iran, but what does she do when it starts? She lashes out at AOC for talking about impeachment, calling her a hypocrite.

So, even now, they want to devolve into partisan bs. AOC should say she's sorry about past backing of wars. MTG should say Trump acted in an unconstitutional manner.

Still — given that AOC is raising impeachment, why are so few left wing anti-war groups doing so? I actually don’t know of any at this point.

Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna are calling it unconstitutional, RTing and working together. BUT -- they are FAILING to talk about IMPEACHMENT. Which is absurd. The constitutional remedy for a high crime like this by the president is impeachment.

The acrimonious acronyms AOC and MTG should cut out the sniping. Khanna and Massie should step up and move to #ImpeachTrumpNOW.

That is, unless they are all just more appendages of Empire, as are Trump, Gabbard et al.