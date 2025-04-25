husseini

husseini

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Gillespie's avatar
Michael Gillespie
10h

This is perhaps the most interesting, engaging, and encouraging piece I’ve read in months in no small measure because it so eloquently and effectively argues for the reconnection of professional journalism with the essential moral compass upon which good journalism and so much more depends. Thanks Sam.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
MsWong's avatar
MsWong
9h

This is profound and inspirational. Your counsel applies to all of life, and is especially helpful during this rise of fascism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sam Husseini
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture