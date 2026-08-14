I have just received a letter from the executive director of the National Press Club, Didier Saugy. He writes: “This letter serves as formal written notice that, effective immediately, you are not authorized to enter, attempt to enter, or remain on premises owned, leased, managed, occupied, or controlled by the National Press Club...”

In reference to my confronting Schumer, he claims: “During that incident, you disrupted the event, refused repeated directions to leave the premises, interfered with the orderly operation of the Club, and engaged in a physical confrontation with Club security personnel. Following a review of the incident, the Club’s Board of Governors determined that revocation of your access to Club-controlled premises is necessary to protect the safety and security of its members, guests, speakers, staff, and visitors. The National Press Club is committed to maintaining a safe and orderly environment for all who attend its events and use its facilities, and this action reflects that commitment. ... If you enter, attempt to enter, or remain on Club-controlled premises after receiving this notice, the Club may request your immediate removal, contact law enforcement, and pursue any other remedies available under applicable law.” Full letter below.

NPC Executive Director Didier Saugy with former President Eileen O'Reilly, photo by Kevin Wensing

The charges are not only preposterous, but I had already addressed them. The day after the Schumer event, upon the recommendation of other journalists, I had emailed Mark Schoeff Jr., the National Press Club president:

Hope you’re well. As you’re likely aware, I attended the Public Citizen event yesterday at the Club. I was told by the head of security that I would be banned. Such an eventuality should not come about. I spoke up because it was clear that Schumer would not be taking questions. There was no threat whatsoever to “security” — we were next to each other before his remarks. Tough questioning is of paramount importance especially given a character like Schumer with how he is viewed by many and his hypocrisies. And it increases civic engagement — as displayed by the interest in my questioning that we saw online. I’ve been a long time member of the NPC, though I think my membership might not be current just now as I’ve had health issues the last year and don’t go into DC as much lately. happy to discuss further, regards, Sam Husseini

I never received a response from Schoeff, but it’s clear he read my note because I sent it from a novel email address and Saugy sent his email to that address.

Thus, my attempt to engage the management of the National Press Club was completely stifled, they purposely avoided any dialogue, and they took it upon themselves to concoct this absurd narrative in which I pose a threat to “safety and security”. As I’ve noted, Schumer sat next to where I was after he arrived at the event.

Photo by Russell Mokhiber

As the video clearly shows, I walked out with National Press Club personnel without any resistance after they approached me. I simply used words until I was escorted out. I noted that no questions were allowed to Schumer at this event so as to explain my actions as I left the room. The claim that I “engaged in a physical confrontation with Club security personnel” is equally absurd. After I went into the next room, a “security” person put their hands on me and I had to repeatedly say, “get your hands off me.” (I have audio of this and on the audio they do not contradict my description of events.) They touched me, not the other way around. I’m the one who may well have a legal complaint.

I’m hardly the first to note that the US can be an empire or a democracy, it can’t be both. It has engaged in imperial behavior in the Mideast, most especially with its backing of Israel’s genocide and aggressions. To obscure such crimes, freedom and democracy at home are attacked, and tough questions of officials are prohibited. The State Department hasn’t had a normal briefing with a spokesperson since Aug. 12, 2025 — over a year. And I’ve been threatened there with having “security” target me after suffering a concussion.

The State Department inflicted that concussion on me just after Blinken said I should “Respect the Process”. Such laughable journalistic “ethics” lead to journalists becoming stenographers to the privileged — or be targeted.

Remarkably, in this case, we are seeing repressive behavior by the National Press Club which claims to be “a vigorous advocate of press freedom worldwide.”

In 2011, a prior executive director of the National Press Club, Bill McCarren, suspended me after I vigorously questioned a top Saudi official during the Arab uprisings. I had asked about the legitimacy of the Saudi regime. After reviewing the matter, the ethics committee overturned the suspension. See: “Ethics Committee Rescinds National Press Club Suspension“.