husseini

husseini

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X K's avatar
X K
1d

The first principle of the Code of Ethics of the Society of Professional Journalists is "SEEK TRUTH AND REPORT IT." Nowhere in the document is mentioned "maintaining a safe and orderly environment," while it does state, "Journalists should be honest and courageous in gathering, reporting and interpreting information."

Looks as if the Press Club has some remedial reading to do.

Not looks as if, but is quite evident, the Press Club has no sense of irony with regard to the First Amendment.

All hail the National Press Club.

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Geoff's avatar
Geoff
1d

What a joke. Our "free press" is dead or close to it. Keep up the fight and I'm glad you're running for Congress too

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