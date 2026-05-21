husseini

husseini

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Jan's avatar
Jan
3d

On October 6, 1976 Luis Posada Carrilles, an anti Castro Cuban CIA asset placed a bomb on a Cuban airliner when it was in Barbados. He got off the plane before the bomb exploded killing everyone on board including the Cuban fencing team on their way to a fencing match.

I have been to Cuba three times. The first was in 1999 when I went with the group Pastors For Peace,. We left McAllen, Texas and drove to Tampico, Mexico with tons of humanitarian aid. When we got to Tampico the mayor put on a fiesta for us. In Tampico the aid was loaded onto ship heading to Cuba. The rest of us flew on a Cuban airliner to Havana. While in Tampico I called my son who told me that I had received a letter from the Clinton administration saying that I could be fined $51,000 for going to Cuba. I wasn't fined. The Americans knew I was going. All of us had to get a letter saying we are journalists. The year before I had been to Nicaragua and written an article for my local newspaper so one of the editors had no problem writing me a letter. I told him that I also needed a letter for my husband who was coming with me. He asked me what he does. I told him that he is a graphic artist and a very good photographer. He wrote a letter saying that he is a fine photographer whose work is well known to me. When we got home I wrote an article for the newspaper and gave my husband the credit, It was an act of love. He wasn't an American citizen at the time and had a Green card. He was from New Zealand. He later became a dual citizen.

While in Havana the women stayed in a section of the orthopedic hospital that had been set aside for relatives of patients whose families lived outside of Havana. One day one of my friends and I went into a museum filled with the evidence of the terrorism the United States had unleashed on Cuba for years. While we were in Havana there was a huge religious revival. Fidel was there. That night we were told to dress nicely as we were going to meet someone very important. That was Fidel. He shook hands with all of us. He spent more time with the few young women in our group and with the internationals in our group who faced no hostility from their governments than we Americans did. After I shook hands with him I thought it was so ironic because in 1960 I shook the hand of the man who tried to kill him, John Fitzgerald Kennedy.

My next two trips were when my husband and I rented a car and drove through much of Cuba usually staying in a casa particular. and on occasion in a hotel. What bothered us was that the people at the front desk who greeted guests were always light skinned Cubans with maids and others of a lower status having darker skins.

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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
3d

FAA refused. What an indictment. Thanks much.

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