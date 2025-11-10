husseini

husseini

X K
4d

My game. My rules. Don't like? Can't play.

Clif Brown
3d

There is law that can be applied but as noted, it isn't. This is clear to the world and it makes me wonder why a nation using might to make right bothers to issue such transparent lies to cover what we all can see from videos made by people on the scene of this or that atrocity. The result is that a nation that lies continually, like Israel all of the time and any nation some of the time, is not fooling anyone.

We certainly know from years of experience that anything said by US government spokespeople is not to be trusted. Something fairly recent is the addition of abuse coming from the spokesperson directed at members of the press, such as "such a stupid question!" or "I can't believe you have stooped so low as to ask me that" Respect is gone. Civility is gone. Perhaps we will get back to a member of Congress being physically beaten by another member as happened to Senator Charles Sumner in 1856

I suppose that this or that lie may give this or that official outside of the country a talking point, something to hang on in order to avoid applying the law. Nobody believes the lie but for bureaucratic purposes it works.

