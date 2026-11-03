Sam this is Jim again on my Veterans for peace account I don't know why it's letting me comment now after almost a year of not being able to?
Sam, it says I'm not a paid member but I am could you please check this out the Veterans for peace member and I do use another email address if that is the computer thank you
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Sam this is Jim again on my Veterans for peace account I don't know why it's letting me comment now after almost a year of not being able to?
Sam, it says I'm not a paid member but I am could you please check this out the Veterans for peace member and I do use another email address if that is the computer thank you