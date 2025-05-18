husseini

Hillary Johnson
“The raft is not the shore.” Thank you Sam for helping to shape a community with your writing.

Joy in HK fiFP
We call on the newly elected, American Pope Leo XIV to do whatever it takes to save Gaza and stop the bombing, and end the starvation. Let him go to Gaza and stand with the suffering people who are being massacred by Israel and the Western posers. Is there anything more important in today's world than this?

https://chng.it/gkvBfY44rq

Please sign the petition and share widely.

