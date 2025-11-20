Craig Mokhiber’s latest: “The UN Embraces Colonialism: Unpacking the Security Council’s mandate for the U.S. colonial administration of Gaza” — I encourage people to read this, including the end which is surprisingly optimistic.

I was just on South African Broadcasting on Tuesday — transcript below.

Automated (and unproofed) transcript:

Host:

A major diplomatic breakthrough: The United Nations Security Council has adopted a U.S.-sponsored resolution endorsing Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza. The resolution—passed with 11 votes in favour and abstentions from Russia and China—authorizes an international stabilization force to oversee Gaza’s borders, demilitarization, and reconstruction. It also establishes a Board of Peace, a transitional governing body to be chaired by Trump, which will coordinate governance, aid, and a possible future path to Palestinian statehood.

We’re joined now from Washington by writer and political commentator Sam Husseini to talk about these developments. Sam, firstly, welcome and thank you for speaking to us.

The demilitarization and reconstruction components—central to this plan—have derailed many peace efforts before. Sudan is one recent example of how contentious these issues can be in ceasefire agreements. What’s your take?

Husseini:

Well, first of all, we’re supposed to be in a ceasefire, but Israel is killing people every day in Gaza, and it continues to escalate its attacks in the West Bank. We’re not talking about meaningful reconstruction here. Israel is still in full control of over half of western Gaza, and they’re making moves to entrench that control.

The disarmament here is simply for Hamas. This is effectively a colonial attempt to disarm Palestinian factions while placing no meaningful constraints on Israel, which has been conducting a genocide for over two years. It’s a remarkable capitulation by the rest of the Security Council.

Russia and China, as you note, abstained—but that means they declined to use their vetoes to stop this. They could have. Trump used his leverage over authoritarian Arab governments to choreograph this outcome.

All of this came right after Petro, the president of Colombia, invoked the Uniting for Peace mechanism—where the General Assembly can take up an issue when the Security Council fails its responsibilities. I believe Trump’s move here was a sophisticated attempt to pre-empt or undermine that possibility. Uniting for Peace has been used effectively before, including to help impose sanctions on apartheid South Africa. The same should be happening now regarding Israel.

Host:

And looking at the details: President Trump himself would chair this governing body—the Board of Peace—coordinating governance, aid, and a path to Palestinian statehood. Given Trump’s rhetoric and actions, especially regarding violence against Palestinians and aid seekers, is he the right person to lead such a board?

Husseini:

Absolutely not. And the other major figure named for this board is Tony Blair, who bears enormous responsibility for the devastation of the Iraq War. That’s part of the answer to why the Arab regimes that could have challenged the U.S. aren’t doing so. Those states—Iraq, Syria, Libya, and others—were systematically attacked or destabilized by the U.S., often aligned with Israeli interests. Every Arab government that could challenge U.S. dominance has been decapitated.

Trump and his son-in-law Kushner have openly talked about Gaza as an “investment opportunity.” They envision a massive surveillance system—a dystopian environment that could become a model for humanity more broadly. Palestine has long been a laboratory for Israeli surveillance, control, and manipulation—and those technologies are then exported globally.

So this plan has been denounced in the strongest terms by Palestinian civil society and the Palestinian armed resistance. I don’t know what countries contributing to this so-called stabilization force expect will happen. I think a main goal is simply to create the illusion that the Gaza issue is “over,” and then when the plan collapses, to blame supposed Palestinian intransigence.

It’s also notable how we got here. The U.S. literally attacked shipping by Venezuela and Colombia—two of the most outspoken critics. And the incoming U.S. ambassador to South Africa has said he will pressure South Africa to drop its genocide case. This is a full-on assault on international law, using bullying and coercion.

Host:

Very briefly—your thoughts on the UN’s role? Have Palestinian voices been meaningfully consulted? And is the UN being used to authorize a plan that could set a dangerous precedent in terms of diplomatic pressure and geopolitical bargaining?

Husseini:

Absolutely. The U.S. representative at the UN essentially said: Vote for this or the ceasefire ends and Israel resumes killing 100–200 people a day. That is a blatant violation of the UN Charter. You’re not allowed to threaten or use force as leverage.

The UN—specifically the Security Council—has become an instrument of U.S. policy. The General Assembly could and should assert itself, as it has at times in the past.

This is not to condemn the entire UN system. You have heroic UN workers on the ground—especially UNRWA—who were viciously attacked by Israel, tortured into false confessions, and prevented from distributing aid. The UN isn’t a monolith. But the U.S. has succeeded in using the Security Council as an instrument of its effectively neo-imperial foreign policy.

Host:

Thank you so much for your time. We appreciate it—political commentator Sam Husseini speaking to us about what’s being called a major diplomatic breakthrough: the UN Security Council adopting a U.S.-sponsored resolution endorsing Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza.

