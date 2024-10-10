I’ve told you about my VotePact strategy: A would-be Trump voter and a would-be Harris voter should pair up and both vote for other candidates who better reflect their values: Greens, Libertarians, socialists, independents, whoever. So, instead of you and a friend canceling out each other’s votes, you both get to strategically vote for candidates you like best. (Can’t find a someone you know? Are you sure? You could use BreakTheDuopoly.com.)

Here’s another clue for you all…the VotePact playlist…

The Beatles - Come Together

"I know you, you know me" / One thing I can tell you is

You got to be free / Come together, right now / Over me…

He roller coaster / He got early warning / He got muddy water

He one mojo filter / He say, "One and one and one is three"

John Lennon - Mind Games

We're playing those mind games together / Pushing the barriers, planting seeds

Some call it magic, the search for the grail

Love is the answer and you know that for sure

Love is a flower, you got to let it, you got to let it grow

Yes is the answer and you know that for sure

Yes is surrender, you got to let it, you got to let it go

So keep on playing those mind games together

Doing the ritual dance in the sun

Millions of mind guerrillas

Bruce Springsteen - Dancing In the Dark

(Bored with this Dem vs Rep phony game going on my entire life, need a spark…)

I ain't nothing but tired / Man I'm just tired and bored with myself / Hey there baby, I could use just a little help

You can't start a fire / You can't start a fire without a spark …

Stay on the streets of this town / and they'll be carving you up alright

They say you gotta stay hungry / hey baby I'm just about starving tonight

I'm dying for some action

You can't start a fire worrying about your little world falling apart

Tears For Fears - Sowing The Seeds Of Love

High time, we made a stand / And shook up the views of the common man …

Could you be, could you be squeaky clean and smash any hope of democracy

As the headline says you're free to choose / There's egg on your face and mud on your shoes …

I spy tears in their eyes they look to the skies / For some kind of divine intervention

Politician granny with your high ideals / Have you no idea how the majority feels?

So without love and a promised land / We're fools to the rules of a government plan

Time to eat all your words / Swallow your pride / Open your eyes…I believe in love power

Muse - Resistance

Love is our resistance / They keep us apart and they won't stop breaking us down

If we live our life in fear I'll wait a thousand years / Just to see you smile again

Quell your prayers for love and peace / You'll wake the thought police

Rise and Shine - Arky, Arky

So rise and shine, and give God the glory, glory. ..

The animals, the animals, they came in by twosies, twosies.

The Beatles - We Can Work It Out

Life is very short, and there’s no time / For fussing and fighting, my friend

I have always though that it’s a crime / So I will ask you once again

Try to see it my way

Stevie Wonder - Higher Ground

People keep on learnin' / Soldiers keep on warrin' / World keep on turnin' / Cause it won't be too long / Powers keep on lyin' / While your people keep on dyin' / World keep on turnin' / Cause it won't be too long …

I'm so glad that I know more than I knew then / Gonna keep on tryin' / Till I reach my highest ground...

The Wallflowers – One Headlight

That's when they say I lost my only friend…

There's got to be something better than / In the middle / But me & Cinderella

We put it all together / We can drive it home…

This place is always such a mess / Sometimes I think I'd like to watch it burn …

The Youngbloods - Get Together

Love is but a song we sing

Fear's the way we die

You can make the mountains ring

Or make the angels cry

Though the bird is on the wing

And you may not know why

Come on people now

Smile on your brother

Everybody get together

Try to love one another

Right now

The Offspring - Come Out and Play

If one guy's colors and the other's don't mix

They're gonna bash it up, bash it up, bash it up, bash it up



Hey, man, you talkin' back to me?

Take him out (you gotta keep 'em separated)

Hey, man, you disrespecting me?

Take him out (you gotta keep 'em separated)

The Beatles - All You Need Is Love

There's nothing you can do that can't be done…

But you can learn how to be you in time

It's easy…

All you need is love

