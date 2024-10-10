The VotePact Playlist
Come Together...Mind Games...Dancing In the Dark...Gotta Keep 'Em Separated...Resistance...Sowing The Seeds Of Love...Arky, Arky...We Can Work It Out...Higher Ground...Get Together...
I’ve told you about my VotePact strategy: A would-be Trump voter and a would-be Harris voter should pair up and both vote for other candidates who better reflect their values: Greens, Libertarians, socialists, independents, whoever. So, instead of you and a friend canceling out each other’s votes, you both get to strategically vote for candidates you like best. (Can’t find a someone you know? Are you sure? You could use BreakTheDuopoly.com.)
Here’s another clue for you all…the VotePact playlist…
The Beatles - Come Together
"I know you, you know me" / One thing I can tell you is
You got to be free / Come together, right now / Over me…
He roller coaster / He got early warning / He got muddy water
He one mojo filter / He say, "One and one and one is three"
John Lennon - Mind Games
We're playing those mind games together / Pushing the barriers, planting seeds
Some call it magic, the search for the grail
Love is the answer and you know that for sure
Love is a flower, you got to let it, you got to let it grow
Yes is the answer and you know that for sure
Yes is surrender, you got to let it, you got to let it go
So keep on playing those mind games together
Doing the ritual dance in the sun
Millions of mind guerrillas
Bruce Springsteen - Dancing In the Dark
(Bored with this Dem vs Rep phony game going on my entire life, need a spark…)
I ain't nothing but tired / Man I'm just tired and bored with myself / Hey there baby, I could use just a little help
You can't start a fire / You can't start a fire without a spark …
Stay on the streets of this town / and they'll be carving you up alright
They say you gotta stay hungry / hey baby I'm just about starving tonight
I'm dying for some action
You can't start a fire worrying about your little world falling apart
Tears For Fears - Sowing The Seeds Of Love
High time, we made a stand / And shook up the views of the common man …
Could you be, could you be squeaky clean and smash any hope of democracy
As the headline says you're free to choose / There's egg on your face and mud on your shoes …
I spy tears in their eyes they look to the skies / For some kind of divine intervention
Politician granny with your high ideals / Have you no idea how the majority feels?
So without love and a promised land / We're fools to the rules of a government plan
Time to eat all your words / Swallow your pride / Open your eyes…I believe in love power
Muse - Resistance
Love is our resistance / They keep us apart and they won't stop breaking us down
If we live our life in fear I'll wait a thousand years / Just to see you smile again
Quell your prayers for love and peace / You'll wake the thought police
Rise and Shine - Arky, Arky
So rise and shine, and give God the glory, glory. ..
The animals, the animals, they came in by twosies, twosies.
The Beatles - We Can Work It Out
Life is very short, and there’s no time / For fussing and fighting, my friend
I have always though that it’s a crime / So I will ask you once again
Try to see it my way
Stevie Wonder - Higher Ground
People keep on learnin' / Soldiers keep on warrin' / World keep on turnin' / Cause it won't be too long / Powers keep on lyin' / While your people keep on dyin' / World keep on turnin' / Cause it won't be too long …
I'm so glad that I know more than I knew then / Gonna keep on tryin' / Till I reach my highest ground...
The Wallflowers – One Headlight
That's when they say I lost my only friend…
There's got to be something better than / In the middle / But me & Cinderella
We put it all together / We can drive it home…
This place is always such a mess / Sometimes I think I'd like to watch it burn …
The Youngbloods - Get Together
Love is but a song we sing
Fear's the way we die
You can make the mountains ring
Or make the angels cry
Though the bird is on the wing
And you may not know why
Come on people now
Smile on your brother
Everybody get together
Try to love one another
Right now
The Offspring - Come Out and Play
If one guy's colors and the other's don't mix
They're gonna bash it up, bash it up, bash it up, bash it up
Hey, man, you talkin' back to me?
Take him out (you gotta keep 'em separated)
Hey, man, you disrespecting me?
Take him out (you gotta keep 'em separated)
The Beatles - All You Need Is Love
There's nothing you can do that can't be done…
But you can learn how to be you in time
It's easy…
All you need is love
