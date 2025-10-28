husseini

husseini

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Gillespie's avatar
Michael Gillespie
2h

Good headlines are not easy to write, Sam. You have a talent for it.

Considering the White House is a metaphor for America (and isn’t it precisely that?), I find it all too difficult to imagine that they will not keep going until the entire nation is in ruins.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alanna Hartzok's avatar
Alanna Hartzok
2h

Sam - Frank Lloyd Wright and Henry George connection is important - Frank Lloyd Wright was influenced by Henry George's ideas, particularly in his concepts of organic architecture and a more utopian vision for society, such as his Broadacre City project. George, a political economist, advocated for taxing the value of land rather than labor or capital, a philosophy Wright likely absorbed, believing in a system where individuals could possess their own earth and be free from man-made interference.

Connection between Wright and George

Utopian Vision: Both men had a vision for a more just and equitable society. George believed that a single tax on land would remedy poverty, and Wright sought to embody these ideals through his architectural philosophy.

Critique of Property and Monopoly: George was a strong critic of private property in land, attributing many social problems to it. Wright, while not opposing private property in the same way, designed structures in harmony with humanity and the environment, suggesting a similar desire for a more balanced relationship with the world.

Individual Liberty: George's philosophy emphasized freedom and saw taxation on labor and capital as a man-made interference. Wright's desire to put "man into possession of his own Earth" also reflects this emphasis on individual liberty and self-sufficiency.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Sam Husseini
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture