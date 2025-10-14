husseini

M Miller
11h

Philip Giraldi, when comparing Trump to Caligula quoted the Roman historian Publius Cornelius Tacitus' description of the German campaigns: “To ravage, to slaughter, to steal, this they give the false name of empire; and where they create a desert, they call it peace.”

Joy in HK fiFP
11h

Stop Google/YouTube Propaganda ads

Google signed a $45 million contract with the israeli apartheid regime to fuel propaganda that whitewashes its forced starvation of Palestinians in Gaza, the latest in israel's genocidal campaign against the Palestinian people.

Now is the time to escalate pressure on Google and its complicity in genocide.

https://bad-ads.replit.app

Sponsored by NoTech for Apartheid

https://www.notechforapartheid.com

