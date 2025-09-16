Craig Mokhiber notes: “URGENT: This week will be a make or break week for the UNGA to take real action to stop the genocide in Palestine. But powerful forces are working to make sure that does not happen. The UNGA can reject Israel’s credentials, call for sanctions and a military embargo, reactivate its anti- apartheid mechanisms, establish a criminal tribunal, and mandate a protection force to protect civilians, ensure humanitarian aid, preserve evidence of Israeli crimes, and begin reconstruction. To help make this happen, go to LifeLineForPalestine.com, stopgenocide.com, u4pal.com, and peopleagainstgenocideeverywhere.org”

He adds: “Today, the UN Independent Commission of Inquiry issued its detailed report of findings concluding that the Israeli regime has committed and is continuing to commit genocide in Palestine. There has never been a clearer case of genocide, and never a more complete global consensus on that finding. And yet, the world refuses to act. If the UNGA does not take action now, under Uniting for Peace, to deploy a protection force & sanction Israel, it will fade into irrelevance. What are you waiting for?” Craig was recently on the Electronic. Intifada.

Some volunteers helped me create this PDF flier at Papers Project which people can print, copy and distribute around the UN or anywhere. There are protests ongoing around the UN and especially on Sept. 18.

Thanks to Alia Mohamed for design.

Chris Sidoti of the UN Commission notes: "Every country was put on notice by the ICJ that there was a plausible risk of genocide in Gaza.. every country became obliged under the law.. not to speak fine words, to take action to prevent genocide.. that obligation was activated on 24th Jan 2024." This shows us, the importance of South Africa invoking the Genocide Convention, it exposes all: Palestine Will Free Us All. All these fascist states will fall. (See their full report, full video, concussions and some limitations.)

I was on “Flashpoints” last night, which included interviewing Philip Tottenham of Veterans for Peace who is on the Sumud Flotilla, which, with their direct action, is a vivid contrast to the inaction of the UNGA.

Recent news releases via accuracy.org include:

New President of the UNGA Has Openly Backed Israel’s Genocide — about Annalena Baerbock.

UN Passes “Problematic” Resolution as Push for Measures to Stop Israel Continues

I was especially happy to have the QR Code for the Papers Project flyer be a visual pun with a Palestinian tatreez embroidery design, this one was done by Emily Westbrook, idea was mine, developed with Julia Niel. Folk-tech: