[On Sept. 24, Petro of Colombia said he would introduce a Uniting for Peace resolution with teeth; this still has not happened. Five days later, Trump and Netanyahu made their “peace” announcement. There are multiple problems here, but one thing that must be kept in mind is what happened in late May and early June of 2024]:

May 24, 2024 — The International Court of Justice issues strong orders in the South Africa Genocide Convention case against Israel:

May 28, Algeria reportedly is working on a resolution to implement those orders:

May 29 — US government tries to stall:

May 31 — Biden makes phony announcement:

June 1 — Netanyahu says he won’t abide by the ceasefire. June 5 — I ask about this at the State Department and they refuse to answer:

June 10 — UNSC (including Algeria) votes 14-0-1 for the US ruse:

Hamas actually welcomes the farce:

Al Jazeera UN reporter gives apparent reasoning. US was supposed to ensure that Israel actually implements the deal:

Russians abstain, apparently because Hamas welcomed the deal:

As I noted:

And:

Israel genocide would continue without pause until the short-lived ceasefire in January 2025, which coincided with when Trump took office. The main effect of that was to ensure Trump’s endless antics became the story and marginalize news of the Gaza genocide.

