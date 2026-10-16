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Jim Brasile
Oct 16

Check out my Facebook.post you not to.far away! This event tommorrow honoring the Childten of Gaza is not to far away from you.

https://www.facebook.com/100015154990571/posts/2580309569150851/?app=fbl

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