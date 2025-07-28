I’ve been having some health and other issues slowing me down from cranking out the 20 or so pieces I have in my head. I just put this news release out via accuracy.org —

Common Dreams reports: “'A Cruel and Transparent Farce': Israeli Attacks Kill 62 in Gaza Amid 'Tactical Pause.'“

Euro-Med Monitor charges that the resumption of aid airdrops "approved by Israel and implemented on Saturday evening, does not reflect a genuine shift in the humanitarian response. Rather, it aims to mislead international public opinion and downplay the severity of the crime, diverting attention from Israel’s systematic starvation policy in the Gaza Strip, which has caused an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe."

Al Jazeera reports: "At least 11 Palestinians have been injured due to aid airdrops in northern Gaza as one of the pallets fell directly on tents where displaced people are living, medical sources say. ... Many other pallets were dropped in areas far from the displacement sites in northern Gaza and close to where the Israeli military is stationed."

Anthony Aguilar, who worked with the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, recently told the BBC: "I witnessed the Israeli Defense Forces shooting at the crowds of Palestinians."

Last year, Israel escalated its attacks on UNRWA, which had been successfully getting food into Gaza. Part of this was accomplished by reportedly torturing false confessions out of UNRWA staff that they were involved in the Oct. 7 attacks.

AntiWar.com reports: "Trump Shows Strong Support for Israel as Palestinians in Gaza Starve to Death" Citing the New York Times and Reuters, the outlet also reports "U.S. and Israel Have No Proof That Hamas Systematically Steals Aid."

Drop Site News reports: "The Israeli military claimed it began 'daily tactical pauses' in its assault on Gaza on Sunday to increase aid. Over the last 24 hours, 100 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to the ministry of health. 25 killed while seeking aid. 14 died from starvation and malnutrition."

In "EXCLUSIVE: Internal Documents Detail Hamas Proposals That Preceded Trump’s Belligerent Rant" the outlet reports that: "Trump and Netanyahu threatened to launch even more violent 'alternatives' to ceasefire negotiations as Hamas political leader blasts U.S.-Israeli 'blackmail.'" In March, CBS News reported: "Israel cuts off aid into Gaza to pressure Hamas to accept new deal extending fragile ceasefire."

Drop Site News also reports "Israel Is Now Blaming the UN for Its Famine. Here’s the Reality." The piece states: "A man-made famine is imminent in Gaza and its people require at least 600 trucks a day to stave it off, as Israel deflects blame to the UN."

Gideon Levy recently wrote in "The Disgrace of Deliberate Starvation" that "Turning deliberate starvation into a legitimate and acceptable weapon among Israelis, whether through open support or through chilling indifference, is the most demonic stage so far in the war Israel has launched on the Gaza Strip."

Even Israeli groups are now calling its attack on Gaza "genocide."

Ahram reports: "The Knesset votes in favour of non-binding motion to annex the West Bank."

Ahram reports: "The Knesset votes in favour of non-binding motion to annex the West Bank."

JENNIFER LOEWENSTEIN, sarinj111@gmail.com

Loewenstein is former associate director of Middle Eastern Studies and senior lecturer at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and has lived in and reported extensively on the Mideast.

Her recent pieces include "Letters From Rafah: A Life Under Siege" and "Weaponizing Antisemitism."