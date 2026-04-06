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Mary Graham's avatar
Mary Graham
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For the future perhaps democracy's should make it a condition that people running for President ought to have mental health tests not only to see how rational they are but how calm and rational they can be under high stress. I always remember how cool JFK was with the Russians in the Cuba episode.

I also remember of the old film The Caine Mutiny with Humphrey Bogart as the Captain of the warship. His officers can see he's gradually breaking down mentally. Something has to be done but they're confused themselves about what to do. Eventually the Captain is relieved of his position.

Being a President of the ship of state is quite a bit more worrying than a sea Captain but the importance of tests of say - logic, perceptiveness, astuteness, even common sense, ect., is vital.

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