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mutualaid10
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I don't think Palestinians should settle for Israel's withdrawal to the 'yellow line' in new Provisional Measures. The entire fake Board of Peace should be declared null and void and Israel should be ordered to withdraw to 1967 borders and to pay reparations.

The yellow line was used immediately to hold territory in violation of Palestinina rights recognized in the ICJ's July 19, 2024 Advisory Opinion describing the occupation and settlement by Israel of the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and Jerusalem as illegal. The General Assembly codified this in their September 2024 resolution. Furthermore, the Israeli government used the yellow line to continue its genocidal activities, by murdering Palestinians who sought to return to their homes in the occupied areas. Israel also continued to demolish homes and other structures in that area, continuing its policies and practices to make Palestinian life unliveable in that area. So a provisional measure ordering Israel to withdraw to the "yellow line" should not be requested.

Instead, South Africa should consider a challenge to the entire notion of the Board of Peace, which has proven itself to all a ruse to allow further occupation and colonization of occupied territories, with no enforcement whatsoever of the terms of the ceasefire by the 'guarantors'. We can't be surprised that Trump's Israel first policy would lead it to overlook (and support) its repeated violations of its ceasefire commitments. But Turkiyye, Egypt, and Qatar posture as defenders of Palestinian rights. We - and surely their populations - must ask: where the hell are these countries as Israel continues to starve and destroy Gaza and gobble up the West Bank?

But the landscape has changed since the Board of Peace was instituted and approved by the General Assembly. A war of aggression against Iran was launced by Israel and Israel-first President Trump. The US has a lock on world energy supplies in the post-Maduro and post-Iran attack world.

The governments of Europe that have been okay with the US and Israel's flouting and dismantling International Humanitarian Law are looking at dependency on the U.S. markets. That, and the increasing economic costs to Europe of the limited access to Russian energy supplies and the blocking of the Straits of Hormuz may be too much for Europe's governments to bear as their murderous policies towards Palestinians are also grossly unpopular.

The Board of Peace is another high-cost, pro-Israel, genocidal act by successive US Administrations and most of the world's governments (and certainly the vast majority of its people) recognize it as a sham and a means of allowing the U.S. and Israel to continue launching violent acts of extermination and aggression. It's dismantlement should be the subject of new Provisional Measures that South Africa could request, much to the relief of most of the world.

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