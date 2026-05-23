Earlier this year I wrote the piece “How the US Government Sabotaged the Genocide Convention Orders against Israel — and How to Get Back on Track”.

In early 2024, South Africa won each of the three rounds of emergency orders that it sought from the Court.

The final one from May 24, 2024 — two years ago — specifically ordered that “Israel must immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in the Rafah Governorate.”

Implementation of this order was sabotaged by the Biden administration at the UN “Security Council” — something I vehemently objected to in real time.

South Africa should continue to uphold its legal responsibilities under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide and fight for additional orders. Israel is continuing to conduct all manner of crime, including preventing the flotilla, UNRWA and others from bringing in aid.

The Hague Group is co-chaired by South Africa and Colombia. As it happens, Colombia is now on the UNSC. It actually has the UNSC presidency for June and presumably can stop US obstruction on the “Security Council” — at least forcing a vote on a resolution implementing ICJ orders.

The US veto of this would:

Shatter the phony narrative of Trump’s imperial “Board of Peace”

Give momentum for a General Assembly resolution using Uniting for Peace

Activists around the world, including students in NYC and people on the flotillas, could then galvanize protests outside the UN and in many countries pushing for two-thirds of countries to vote for a strong Uniting for Peace resolution. This could include comprehensive sanctions on Israel, modeled on how appartheid South Africa was confronted.

Obviously, the US and Israeli governments have also been attacking Iran, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Somalia. But legal recourse in those cases is not readily apparent. Using this legal mechanism regarding Palestine could well have a positive effect on the other aggressions.

I don’t trust corporate “AI” engines, but I have to admit, I’ve found Grok to be better than others I’ve tried of late, see this comparison. So I had this exchange with it. John Quigley, professor emeritus of international law at Ohio State University, Quigley — whose books include The Statehood of Palestine: International Law in the Middle East Conflict (Cambridge University Press) and Ruses for War: American Interventionism Since World War II.— thought it was quite good.

ME: So can South Africa ask for more emergency orders since Israel is violating the ceasefire and grabbing parts of Gaza, etc?

GROK: Yes, South Africa can ask for additional or modified emergency measures (provisional measures).

Legal Basis

Under Article 41 of the ICJ Statute and Articles 75 and 76 of the Rules of Court, South Africa (as the applicant) has the right to request further provisional measures or modifications of existing ones at any time if it believes the circumstances have changed significantly and there is a risk of irreparable harm to the rights it is asserting under the Genocide Convention.

The Court can:

Indicate new provisional measures.

Modify previous ones.

Act on its own initiative (proprio motu) under Article 75(1), though it usually prefers a formal request from a party.

South Africa has already done this successfully multiple times in 2024 (January, March, and May orders).

Current Context (as of May 2026)

A fragile US-brokered ceasefire has been in place since October 2025. However:

Israel has significantly expanded its military control in Gaza, moving beyond the agreed “yellow line” to control roughly 60–64% of the territory (via new maps with an “orange line”).

There are repeated reports of Israeli strikes, violations of the ceasefire, and further territorial “grabbing.”

Humanitarian conditions remain dire for the Palestinian population in the shrinking areas under Hamas control.

These developments (ceasefire violations + major territorial expansion + ongoing humanitarian risks) provide strong grounds for South Africa to argue that the existing provisional measures are no longer sufficient and need to be strengthened.

What South Africa Could Realistically Request

South Africa could ask the Court for measures such as:

Stronger orders to halt military operations or expansion in certain areas.

Requirements for Israel to withdraw from newly seized territory.

Enhanced obligations regarding humanitarian access and prevention of conditions of life calculated to bring about the destruction of the group.

Reporting requirements or other compliance mechanisms.

Practical Outlook

The Court has shown willingness in the past to issue additional/modified orders when South Africa presented evidence of worsening conditions (e.g., the Rafah order in May 2024).

However, the Court has never ordered a full ceasefire — it has stopped short of that, though it has issued increasingly specific and demanding measures.

Israel would be given an opportunity to respond before the Court decides.

Bottom line: Yes, South Africa has both the procedural right and plausible factual grounds (based on the reported ceasefire violations and territorial expansion) to file a new urgent request for additional provisional measures. Whether the Court grants stronger measures depends on the evidence presented and how it assesses the risk of irreparable harm.

Would you like me to outline how such a request would typically be filed or what the strongest possible new measures could look like?

ME: Yes.

GROK: Yes — here’s a clear outline of how South Africa can request more emergency measures (additional or modified provisional measures) right now.

1. Legal Basis for a New Request

South Africa can file a new request under:

Article 41 of the ICJ Statute (power to indicate provisional measures).

Article 75 of the Rules of Court (Court can indicate new measures at any time, including proprio motu — on its own initiative).

Article 76 of the Rules of Court (modification or revocation of existing measures if there is “some change in the situation”).

Key argument South Africa would make: The current ceasefire (since late 2025) has been repeatedly violated by Israel, combined with significant territorial expansion (“grabbing” parts of Gaza beyond agreed lines) and continued severe humanitarian conditions. This constitutes a material change in the situation since the last provisional measures orders.

2. How the Request is Typically Filed

Written Submission South Africa submits a formal document to the ICJ Registrar titled something like: “Request for the indication of additional provisional measures and/or the modification of the Court’s prior provisional measures Orders.” Content Required Evidence of the changed situation (satellite imagery, UN reports, eyewitness accounts, Israeli official statements/maps showing new territorial control, ceasefire violation incidents).

Explanation of why existing measures are insufficient.

Specific new or strengthened measures requested.

Proof of urgency and risk of irreparable harm to Palestinian rights under the Genocide Convention. Timeline South Africa can file at any time — there is no fixed deadline.

The Court usually acts quickly on urgent requests (days to a few weeks).

Israel is given a short period (often 1–2 weeks) to submit written observations in response.

The Court may decide with or without oral hearings, depending on urgency. Court’s Decision Process The Court assesses: Whether there is a “change in the situation” (Article 76).

Plausibility of rights, risk of irreparable harm, and urgency.

It can grant measures different from those requested.

3. Strongest Possible New Measures South Africa Could Request

Based on previous requests and the current context (ceasefire violations + territorial expansion), South Africa could realistically push for:

An order that Israel immediately halt all military operations and withdraw from newly seized areas in Gaza.

A clearer, stronger ceasefire reinforcement — requiring Israel to respect the existing ceasefire lines and refrain from further territorial advances.

Enhanced humanitarian obligations: full, unrestricted access for aid, reopening crossings, and prevention of conditions leading to famine or destruction.

Specific prohibitions on actions that could amount to collective punishment or further displacement.

Stricter reporting requirements (e.g., Israel must report every 2–4 weeks on compliance).

Measures directed at preventing further violations linked to the Genocide Convention.

Note: The Court has so far avoided ordering a full, permanent ceasefire but has come progressively closer (especially in the May 2024 Rafah order). Territorial expansion and ceasefire breaches strengthen the case for more assertive measures.

Practical Advice

South Africa’s legal team would likely coordinate with supporting intervening states (e.g., Namibia, Spain, Ireland, Brazil, Belgium) to bolster the evidence and political weight.

Would you like me to outline what a sample request might look like, or focus on the likelihood of success given the current composition of the Court?

ME: Yes, both.

GROK: Here’s a combined outline of both: a sample structure for South Africa’s request and an assessment of the likelihood of success.

1. Sample Outline of What South Africa’s Request Might Look Like

South Africa would file a formal document (typically 20–50+ pages + annexes) titled something like:

“Request for the Indication of Additional Provisional Measures and/or Modification of the Court’s Previous Orders Pursuant to Article 76 of the Rules of Court”

Typical Structure:

Introduction Reference to previous Orders (26 Jan 2024, 28 Mar 2024, 24 May 2024) and the fact that they remain binding. State that there has been a material change in the situation since the last Order.

Factual Developments (The “Change in the Situation”) Ceasefire of October 2025 and its terms (yellow line, partial withdrawal). Israel’s expansion to the “orange line,” now controlling ~60–64% of Gaza. Repeated ceasefire violations, strikes, and territorial “grabbing.” Ongoing humanitarian crisis: displacement, restricted aid, risk of famine/conditions of life calculated to destroy the group. Evidence: satellite images, UN/OCHA reports, Israeli official maps/statements, eyewitness/testimony.

Legal Argument The new situation creates a continued or heightened risk of irreparable harm to Palestinian rights under the Genocide Convention. Existing measures are insufficient to address territorial expansion and ceasefire breaches. Cite Article 76 (modification) and Article 75 (additional measures, including proprio motu).

Specific Measures Requested (the operative part) South Africa would likely ask the Court to: Order Israel to immediately cease all military activity beyond the agreed ceasefire lines and withdraw from newly occupied areas (post-yellow line). Reinforce and expand the previous ceasefire-related obligations. Ensure full, unrestricted humanitarian access and prevent further deterioration of conditions of life. Strengthen reporting obligations (e.g., detailed bi-weekly reports). Any other measures the Court deems necessary.

Urgency and Irreparable Harm Emphasize that further delay risks permanent changes on the ground (de facto annexation-like control) and irreversible harm to the protected group.

Conclusion and Submissions Request an urgent decision, possibly with oral hearings.

Israel would then get a short period to respond, after which the Court decides.

2. Likelihood of Success (Given Current Court Composition – May 2026)

Moderate to Good chance of getting some additional measures, but low chance of the strongest possible orders (e.g., full withdrawal or explicit comprehensive ceasefire).

Current ICJ Bench (Key Dynamics)

President : Yuji Iwasawa (Japan) – Generally cautious, consensus-oriented.

Vice-President : Julia Sebutinde (Uganda) – Has been the most consistent dissenter/skeptic in this case.

Other judges include a mix from China, France, Slovakia, etc.

The Court has historically voted 13–15 to 1–2 in favor of provisional measures in this case, with Sebutinde and Israel’s ad hoc judge often dissenting.

Positive factors for South Africa:

Strong precedent: The Court has already issued three rounds of increasingly specific measures.

Clear “change in the situation” (territorial expansion + ceasefire violations) fits Article 76 well.

Broad international support via Article 63 interventions (many pro-South Africa states).

The Court takes risks of irreparable harm seriously.

Limiting factors:

The Court has never ordered a full ceasefire or complete withdrawal.

Geopolitical pressure and the existence of a (fragile) ceasefire may lead the Court to craft narrower, more targeted measures.

Division on the bench (especially Sebutinde’s skepticism).

Most Likely Outcome if South Africa files soon:

The Court reaffirms previous orders.

Adds new, stronger language on respecting ceasefire lines, halting further expansion, and improving aid access.

Possibly orders Israel to refrain from actions that alter the territorial status quo pending the final judgment.

Would you like me to expand on any section (e.g., sample wording for requested measures, or how intervening states could support this)?

ME: What about actions like recent statements by Israeli minister that ICC indictment against him (Smotrich) is an attack and he orders the destruction of a village on the West Bank?

GROK: Yes, statements and actions like Bezalel Smotrich’s recent ones can be relevant to South Africa’s request for additional provisional measures in the ICJ case, but with important limitations.

What Happened (May 19, 2026)

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (who also holds significant authority over civilian affairs in the West Bank):

Claimed he was informed that the ICC prosecutor had requested a secret arrest warrant against him (related to alleged war crimes, forced displacement, persecution, and apartheid policies in the West Bank).

Called it a “declaration of war” and an “antisemitic” attack.

Immediately announced and signed an order to evacuate and demolish Khan al-Ahmar, a Palestinian Bedouin village in the occupied West Bank east of Jerusalem that has long been targeted for removal.

This is framed explicitly as retaliation against international legal pressure.

Relevance to the ICJ Genocide Case (South Africa v. Israel)

AspectHow It Can Help South Africa’s RequestLimitationsGenocidal Intent / PatternSmotrich is a senior minister. His open statements linking ICC pressure to punitive destruction of Palestinian communities can be cited as evidence of incitement and a broader pattern of intent.The ICJ case is primarily about Gaza and acts under the Genocide Convention there. West Bank actions are secondary.“Conditions of Life”Demolitions, forced displacement, and settlement expansion contribute to conditions calculated to destroy the Palestinian group “in whole or in part” (Article II(c) of the Genocide Convention).The Court’s provisional measures have focused on Gaza. West Bank evidence is used to show overall policy.Failure to Prevent / PunishIsrael has not distanced itself from or punished Smotrich. This supports arguments that Israel is failing its obligations to prevent genocidal acts and incitement.The Court is cautious about ordering measures outside Gaza.Change in SituationThis is a very recent, high-profile example of escalation. It can demonstrate that existing provisional measures are insufficient and that urgency persists.The Court prefers strong links to Gaza.

How South Africa Could Use This

In a new request for additional provisional measures, South Africa could include this as part of the “material change in the situation”:

Evidence of incitement : Smotrich’s statements as direct public incitement (which the Court has already ordered Israel to prevent).

Broader pattern : Link West Bank actions (settlement expansion, demolitions) to the overall treatment of Palestinians, reinforcing claims of genocidal conduct.

State responsibility: As a government minister with authority over the West Bank, his actions are attributable to the State of Israel.

Strongest impact: It bolsters arguments for stronger general measures, such as:

Orders to prevent and punish incitement by officials.

Broader obligations to halt actions that create irreversible facts on the ground (in both Gaza and the West Bank).

Realistic Expectations

The ICJ is more likely to reference such incidents to strengthen language in a new order (e.g., reiterating prevention of incitement and ensuring humanitarian access) rather than dramatically expanding the geographic scope.

This kind of evidence is useful for the final merits phase of the case (where the full pattern across occupied territories can be examined more broadly).

South Africa’s legal team would likely combine this with evidence from Gaza (ceasefire violations, territorial expansion) to make the strongest possible filing.

Would you like sample wording on how this specific Smotrich incident could be incorporated into a request, or details on how intervening states could support it?

ME: Yes.

GROK: Yes. Here is sample wording South Africa could use to incorporate the Smotrich incident into a new request for additional provisional measures, plus how intervening states could support it.

Sample Wording for South Africa’s Request

South Africa would integrate this into the “Factual Developments” and “Legal Argument” sections. Here’s realistic sample language:

Section: Material Change in the Situation (Excerpt)

“On 19 May 2026, Israeli Finance Minister and Minister in the Ministry of Defence Bezalel Smotrich publicly stated that he had been informed of a request by the International Criminal Court Prosecutor for an arrest warrant against him. He described this as a ‘declaration of war’ and an ‘antisemitic’ attack. In direct and immediate response, Minister Smotrich announced and signed an official order for the evacuation and demolition of the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar in the occupied West Bank.

This public admission by a senior member of the Israeli Government reveals a pattern whereby international efforts to ensure accountability are met with retaliatory measures aimed at Palestinian communities. Such statements and actions constitute public incitement and demonstrate a failure by Israel to prevent and punish genocidal rhetoric and acts, in direct violation of the Court’s Orders of 26 January, 28 March, and 24 May 2024.”

Section: Legal Argument on Risk of Irreparable Harm (Excerpt)

“The recent actions and statements of Minister Smotrich further illustrate that the risk of irreparable harm persists and has intensified. By explicitly linking international legal pressure to punitive destruction of Palestinian property and forced displacement, senior Israeli officials are contributing to a climate of incitement and a broader policy that creates conditions of life calculated to bring about the physical destruction of the Palestinian group, in breach of Article II(c) of the Genocide Convention.

These developments, occurring in parallel with ceasefire violations and territorial expansion in Gaza, underscore that the existing provisional measures are inadequate. They demonstrate the urgent need for the Court to indicate additional measures to prevent further irreversible harm, including the consolidation of facts on the ground through settlement expansion, demolitions, and forced transfers.”

Requested Measures (Excerpt)

South Africa respectfully requests the Court to indicate the following additional or modified provisional measures:

That Israel immediately suspend all demolition and eviction orders in the occupied Palestinian territory, including the order concerning Khan al-Ahmar, and refrain from any further actions that alter the demographic or territorial status quo. That Israel take immediate and effective measures to prevent and punish all incitement to genocidal acts by its officials, including public statements linking international legal proceedings to retaliatory actions against Palestinians. That Israel ensure full compliance with its obligations under the Genocide Convention across all occupied territories, including the West Bank.

This wording is precise, evidence-based, and ties the incident to the Genocide Convention while linking West Bank actions to the broader case.

How Intervening States Can Support This

Countries that have filed Article 63 declarations can strengthen South Africa’s request in these ways:

Written Observations : File a short additional submission supporting South Africa’s new request, explicitly referencing the Smotrich statements as evidence of ongoing risk.

Joint Diplomatic Pressure : Coordinate public statements (e.g., through the Group of Like-Minded States) urging the Court to act urgently.

Evidence Sharing: Provide additional documentation, legal analysis, or statements from their own diplomats/UN missions.

Most Effective Supporters (based on their prior interventions):

Namibia, Ireland, Spain, Belgium, Brazil, Mexico, Chile — These states have been vocal and could draft strong joint observations.

Palestine (as an intervener) — Can provide on-the-ground evidence from the West Bank.

Practical Tip: Intervening states usually submit observations within the same short timeframe the Court gives Israel to respond. Their input adds moral and legal weight without changing the procedural leadership (which remains with South Africa).

Would you like me to refine any part of the sample wording, or draft a version for how an intervening state (e.g., Ireland or Namibia) might phrase its support?