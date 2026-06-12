Working on some long-term projects I hope to share.

Tulsi Gabbard just claimed she was “releasing never before seen intelligence revealing new evidence of past US government funding for more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries, including Ukraine.” But I’m only seeing stuff on Ukraine. Gabbard has been a non-stop limited hangout. Interesting that this would come after the Viral Hemorrhagic Fever Consortium in Kenema, Sierra Leone — which was likely responsible for the 2014 Ebola outbreak — got rid of their website.

I was on RT briefly early this week on Iran, Lebanon and Gaza — trying to get past daily distraction machine called Trump —

I drafted these news releases for accuracy.org this week —

The South China Morning Post reports in “Thousands of Iranians left without water in searing heat after U.S. hits reservoirs” that: Thousands of Iranians in the southern port town of Sirik have lost access to drinking water after US strikes hit two reservoirs in the area, Iranian state media said on Wednesday. The United States carried out strikes on the southern cities of Jask and Sirik and on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, after what Washington said was Iran’s downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter over Gulf waters.”



See from Common Dreams: “‘War Crimes’: Analysis Suggests U.S. Bombed Water Facilities Used by 20,000 Iranians in Precision Strike.”



AntiWar.com reports: “President Trump on Wednesday threatened to bomb civilian infrastructure in Iran, saying that he was ‘getting closer to the targeting of Iranian power plants and bridges.’ During the full-scale U.S.-Israeli bombing campaign against Iran, he also threatened to ‘blow up’ Iran’s desalination plants, and at least one plant was hit in Iran earlier in the war. Deliberate targeting of water supplies is a clear war crime under international law.”



KATHY KELLY, kathy.vcnv@gmail.com, @voiceinwild

Kelly is board president of World BEYOND War. She noted that during the bombings of Iraq, the U.S. military had effectively taken out water facilities. In Sept. 2001, The Progressive published the piece “The Secret Behind the Sanctions: How the U.S. Intentionally Destroyed Iraq’s Water Supply” written by Tom Nagy. He uncovered documents such as the Air Force’s Doctrine Document 2-1.2 of May 1998 entitled “Strategic Attack,” which includes an analysis of Desert Storm: “The loss of electricity shut down the capital’s water treatment plants and led to a public health crisis from raw sewage dumped in the Tigris River.” This was under the section entitled “Elements of Effective Operations.” See longer paper by Nagy.

“’Barbed wire cannot silence people,’ said one conservationist. ‘A protected landscape of global importance is under attack, and people are demanding an end to the devastation.’ … ‘Don’t defend the oligarchs!’ one man was seen shouting into a megaphone. ‘Those are the citizens’ properties!’”

“In intelligence, Israel is more of an adversary than an ally. Being an adversary in intelligence means indulging in the hostile act of espionage. Israel has a long record of conducting that type of hostile act against the United States.”

“The decision by the Bureau of the Assembly of States Parties, a political body dominated by Western states and their allies, to suspend ICC Prosecutor Khan, despite the exculpatory findings of both the judicial panel that reviewed the case and the OIOS [Office of Internal Oversight Services] oversight body, can only be seen as just the latest step in a long campaign by the Israeli regime and its U.S. and other allies to obstruct, delay, and punish the prosecutor and the court for their attempts to hold Israeli regime perpetrators to account, and to send a message to judges and…

The New York Times and NBC News report speaking with multiple sources who said that the Defense Intelligence Agency raised the threat posed by Israel to the “critical level.” The Times reports that the targets of Israeli intelligence include President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff.