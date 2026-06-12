husseini

husseini

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X K's avatar
X K
2d

Every f***ing "Top Gun" hotshot should turn in his wings before his soul has nothing to trade for. As for Witkoff being a target, I don't understand why, but fine with me. Toss in that example of "affirmative action for rich kids" Kushner and again no complaints.

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M Miller's avatar
M Miller
2d

Thank you so much Sam. A ton of interesting projects but I'm particularly looking forward to the bio lab vis à vis Ebola and Sierra Leone.

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1 reply by Sam Husseini
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