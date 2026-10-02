This was released this morning by Sam Husseini for Congress. The campaign will have an event at Busboys & Poets in Hyattsville on Oct. 13. Sam will be at two local events tomorrow.

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, MD — October 2, 2026 — Maryland congressional candidate and journalist Sam Husseini is condemning the bombings of Somalia.

US Africa Command said in a press release on Wednesday that its forces launched two more airstrikes in Somalia as the Trump administration continues its record-shattering bombing campaign in the country, a war that’s ignored by US media despite AFRICOM announcing its strikes.

Based on Antiwar.com’s tally of AFRICOM statements, this strike brings the number of US airstrikes in Somalia this year to at least 86.

The US has been involved in Somalia for decades and has been fighting al-Shabaab since the George W. Bush administration backed an Ethiopian invasion in 2006 that ousted the Islamic Courts Union, a coalition that briefly held power in Mogadishu and largely kept the peace for a period after taking the city from CIA-backed warlords.

Said Husseini: “The continued bombing of Somalia should stop. The US government should cease its relentless drive toward wars and threats of wars. The $1.5 trillion dollar war budget should be rejected. The US government should conduct itself within domestic and international legal norms. On Sept. 11, Trump quietly renewed the seemingly infinite state of emergency started after 9/11. This kind of legal sophistry, which enables a continual war state — with the public unaware of some of these wars — must stop. If elected to Congress, I will work tirelessly to remedy this to stabilize the economy and ensure our tax dollars are used to build up our country instead of attacking others.”

Husseini added: “As is often the case with these imperial escapades, Israel is involved, see BBC report: ‘Why Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as an independent state is controversial‘.”