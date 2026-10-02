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Michael Gillespie
Oct 2

Could not have said it better, Sam.

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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
Oct 2

The search for justice never ends! The Hind Rajab Foundation is tracking down Israeli criminals, and bringing them to justice. This is vital in the effort to hold Israel accountable. May they also turn their sights on the criminal leaders of the countries of the west who are co-perpetrators of these crimes.

Find out what they’re doing here:

https://www.hindrajabfoundation.org

The least we can do is donate to help them:

Support the Hind Rajab Foundation

https://donate.stripe.com/cN228hbY5g7jaM84gg

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