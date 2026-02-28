I just put this news release out via accuracy.org —

See pieces from The Guardian: “Trump’s unprovoked attack on Iran has no mandate -- or legal basis“ and “Iran launches retaliatory strikes across the Middle East after U.S. and Israel attack.” Middle East Eye reports: “U.S. and Israeli attack on Iran: At least 51 girls reported killed in strike on school.”

Drop Site News reports: “IMPORTANT: Hours before President Trump announced ‘major combat operations’ to achieve regime change in Iran, Oman’s foreign minister -- the chief mediator in U.S.-Iran nuclear talks -- told CBS a breakthrough deal could be reached ‘tomorrow’ and warned that military action would derail it.”

Available for a limited number of interviews:

KATHY KELLY, kathy.vcnv@gmail.com, @voiceinwild

Kelly is board president of World BEYOND War, which states today: “Trump’s first act of his self-declared ‘Board of Peace’ era: an unprovoked strike on Iran, coordinated with Israel, launched amid active diplomacy, without congressional authorization, and in violation of the UN Charter.”

CRAIG MOKHIBER, craigmokhiber@gmail.com, @CraigMokhiber

Mokhiber is an international human rights lawyer and activist and a former senior United Nations human rights official. He wrote today: “A murderous bombing campaign in Iran, continuing genocide in Palestine, serial aggression abroad, belligerent occupation of several countries, acts of transnational terrorism, repression at home, schemes to profit from murder and colonization, systematic coverup of the Mossad-Epstein operations, massive corruption of the public and private sectors across the West, sanctions against human rights defenders and international courts, attacks on international institutions, the dismantling of international law, mass surveillance of the rest of us, and a growing trail of blood and destruction around the globe. The U.S.-Israel Axis is the greatest threat facing humanity today. To deny this in the face of so much evidence is to either reveal your ignorance or to declare your complicity.”

See Mokhiber’s recent pieces at Mondoweiss including “A world on its knees: Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ and the darkness it promises.”