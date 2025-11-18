“US-led Colonial Governance Structure” and a “Proxy Occupation Force”
Craig Mokhiber on Flashpoints with Dennis Bernstein and myself regarding the US resolution passing the UNSC today.
Many thanks to
The capitulation of Russia and China (who I figure got some effective payoffs re core interests in Ukraine and Asia) reminded me of this —
The bulls and the lion analogy reminds me of the beginning of World War II; i.e., Poland was eaten the day that Hitler was allowed to eat one half of Czechoslovakia in 1938, or perhaps even on 26 April in 1937 when Hitler and Mussolini were allowed to eat the Basque town of Guernica for Franco during the Spanish civil war.