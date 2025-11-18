husseini

husseini

Bill Fairchild
1d

The bulls and the lion analogy reminds me of the beginning of World War II; i.e., Poland was eaten the day that Hitler was allowed to eat one half of Czechoslovakia in 1938, or perhaps even on 26 April in 1937 when Hitler and Mussolini were allowed to eat the Basque town of Guernica for Franco during the Spanish civil war.

