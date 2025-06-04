husseini

husseini

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mags Schneider's avatar
Mags Schneider
31m

I would also like to know. Is it fear of punishment from U.S. & Israel, inc?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ikester8's avatar
ikester8
37m

I have to ask, why is Uniting for Peace so radioactive to the UN community of nations?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sam Husseini
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Sam Husseini
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture