As the UN General Assembly opens today: On Sunday, former UN official Craig Mokhiber gave an important presentation about measures the UN should be taking for lifelineforpalestine.com.

It’s been good to see more and more people picking up on using Uniting for Peace to apply serious pressure on Israel and the US governments as I’ve long pushed for.

I was one of the other speakers:

Full webinar with Jill Stein, Roger Waters and other folks here. Thanks to Kelley Lane for videos.

I’ve also been co-hosting some segments — “Genocide Watch” — on “Flashpoints” with Dennis Bernstein on Mondays.

See some recent accuracy.org news releases: