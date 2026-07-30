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Delaney Wilder's avatar
Delaney Wilder
8h

Sam, you're my hero!! I so hope you were spared another concussion.

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1 reply by Sam Husseini
Johann Goergen's avatar
Johann Goergen
5h

Schumer, like most of criminal US Congress, is a disgrace. Thank you for your brave resistance and speaking up, sir.

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