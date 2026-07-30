I have launched an exploratory committee about running for Congress. See: samhusseini.com. I need to decide soon.

Lisa Gilbert, co-president of Public Citizen: So with that, I am thrilled to hand the mic to our first speaker Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. The leader has been a longtime champion of anti-corruption issues. Working to overturn Citizens United, to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and move other critical reform pieces. We're thrilled to have him here today to share his take on the moment and also talk about new reforms that are needed to grapple with the corruption at hand. So Senator.

Schumer: Well, thank you, Lisa … and the rest of the team at Public Citizen for organizing this event and to the National Press Club for once again hosting us. Now, in 2016 Trump sold his false promise to the American people that he would drain the swamp. In 2026, Trump is selling his presidency to the highest bidder. Trump Steaks, Trump University, Trump Airlines, Trump Coin and now the Trump presidency. All cons for sale. The product changes, the con stays the same. The presidency is supposed to be a public trust. Trump has turned it into the single most profitable scam —

Husseini: Senator —You talk about corruption when you back genocide. What could be more corrupt than backing genocide? This is part of the same con with you and Trump playing off of each other: “Oh, he’s worse,” “oh, he’s worse.” You were put on notice in November of 2023 by the Center for Constitutional Rights and other legal and human rights organizations:

"NOTICE OF POTENTIAL LEGAL LIABILITY FOR AIDING, ABETTING, INCITING, OR CONSPIRING TO COMMIT GENOCIDE THROUGH CONGRESSIONAL ACTS, AND DEMAND”

You were put on notice and you backed it and you backed genocide to the hilt for years on end. How dare you talk about corruption. How dare you talk about corruption?

Schumer: Thank you for your diatribe.

Husseini: Oh. You get to make a speech every day. You get to make a hypocritical speech every day. And God forbid you should be questioned about your diabolical record. It’s amazing that you can show your genocidal face in public. Mr. Senator. Mr. Senator. Shame on Public Citizen for not allowing questions to this genocidal maniac. Shame — yeah, corruption. What could be more corrupt than not allowing questions?

Schumer: Sorry about that. Let’s continue with the subject at hand. Okay, the presidency is supposed to be a public trust. …

Many hearty thanks to Kymone Freeman (who is running for Congress), Kelley Lane and of course Decensored News.

Also: Norman Solomon has written: “Schumer’s unwelcome nickname — ‘the senator from Wall Street’ — is longstanding and well-earned. He reached new heights as corporate America’s champion on Capitol Hill during the 2008 financial crisis, when he ‘became one of the first officials to promote a Wall Street bailout,’ as reported by The New York Times. Schumer was playing ‘an unrivaled role in Washington as beneficiary, advocate and overseer of an industry that is his hometown’s most important business.’

“By fall 2009, more than 15 percent of the year’s contributions from Wall Street to all senators had gone to Schumer himself.”