On Friday evening, I gave this talk at the Dorothy Day Catholic Worker House in Washington, D.C., as part of their regular “Clarification of Thought” series.
Many thanks to the members of the community, some friends and noted activists were in attendance, especially Kathy Boylan who invited me, for both introducing me and videotaping the talk, and for syncing Alexis’s video with my audio.
I covered a lot of the issues I’ve been thinking about including how “Israel” fits into the imperial project of the last several hundred years and the Epstein scandal. I also plugged my Papers Project and VotePact projects which I hope to be juicing up.
Related articles:
The Centrality of Palestine
There’s been a whole host of reasons why Palestine has been seen at times as the center of the world. The German Bünting cloverleaf map, above, shows Jerusalem at the center of Africa, Asia and Europe.
The Ostrich Caucus
[A slightly edited version of this article appeared in the pilot issue of The Capitol Hill Citizen — which is only available in print.]
Israel and the Kennedy Assassinations
[I researched this piece and wrote much of it many months ago as I wrote a piece about JFK having tried to stop Israel from getting nuclear weapons. I’d hoped to find time to investigate things further before the Nov. 22 “anniversary” of the assassination of JFK. But particularly with Israel’s assault on the Palestinians …
Israel, Blackmail and the Presidents
Just days before Election Day, Wikileaks reported: “Author of book about the Trump White House, Michael Wolff, claims to have 100 hours of Epstein talking about Trump but releases only a one minute fragment.” More along these lines is now atop pages like
Israel's Dominance Came in Stages: "Securing the Realm"
Following some empty rhetoric from the president of Türkiye about taking on Israel, Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Israel Katz said recently: “Erdogan follows in the footsteps of Saddam Hussein and threatens to attack Israel. Just let him remember what happened there and how it ended.”
The similarity in appearance of Hiroshima post attack and Gaza post attack is startling. I'd bet that a photo for Tokyo after being firebombed by the USAF would have a similar look.
Sydney Webb's handling of the Epstein/Maxwell/Wexner/Mossad connection cries out for a full release of all information that can be discovered about it. The sexual predation aspect will get full pressure but the involvement of Israel's intelligence agency will be kept from the public with everything Zionism can muster.
The 1% in America has been going from strength to strength since the election of Ronald Reagan culminating in the current Trump reign. Zionism is disproportionately represented in the 1%. The Gaza slaughter of the past almost two years just might be the key to restoring power to the people if the entire awful story can be exposed. Instrumental in this is the transformation of AIPAC from Congress packing for Israel to campaign liability.
Sam H, why is so little attention paid to the fact of the OCCUPATION and the OBLIGATION to BDS Israel out of Palestine?