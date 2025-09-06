husseini

husseini

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clif Brown's avatar
Clif Brown
4d

The similarity in appearance of Hiroshima post attack and Gaza post attack is startling. I'd bet that a photo for Tokyo after being firebombed by the USAF would have a similar look.

Sydney Webb's handling of the Epstein/Maxwell/Wexner/Mossad connection cries out for a full release of all information that can be discovered about it. The sexual predation aspect will get full pressure but the involvement of Israel's intelligence agency will be kept from the public with everything Zionism can muster.

The 1% in America has been going from strength to strength since the election of Ronald Reagan culminating in the current Trump reign. Zionism is disproportionately represented in the 1%. The Gaza slaughter of the past almost two years just might be the key to restoring power to the people if the entire awful story can be exposed. Instrumental in this is the transformation of AIPAC from Congress packing for Israel to campaign liability.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
pr's avatar
pr
3d

Sam H, why is so little attention paid to the fact of the OCCUPATION and the OBLIGATION to BDS Israel out of Palestine?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Sam Husseini
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture