On Friday evening, I gave this talk at the Dorothy Day Catholic Worker House in Washington, D.C., as part of their regular “Clarification of Thought” series.

Many thanks to the members of the community, some friends and noted activists were in attendance, especially Kathy Boylan who invited me,

for both introducing me and videotaping the talk, and

for syncing Alexis’s video with my audio.

I covered a lot of the issues I’ve been thinking about including how “Israel” fits into the imperial project of the last several hundred years and the Epstein scandal. I also plugged my Papers Project and VotePact projects which I hope to be juicing up.

