“My name is Matt Nelson and I'm about to engage in an extreme act of protest. We are all culpable in the ongoing genocide in Gaza. We call ourselves the greatest nation in history yet we spend more on weapons of war than we do on educating our children, helping the homeless, ensuring all Americans have equal rights, and protecting the environment combined. We are slaves to capitalism and the military-industrial complex. Most of us are too apathetic to care. The protest I'm about to engage in is a call to our government to stop supplying Israel with the money and weapons it uses to imprison and murder innocent Palestinians, to pressure Israel to end the genocide in Gaza, and to support the ICC indictment of Benjamin Netanyahu and other members of the Israeli government. I urge any of you who are of the same mind to call your senators and representatives and demand that they introduce and advanced legislation to achieve these goals. If sitting lawmakers won't, vote for those who will the democracy is supposed to serve the will of the people, not the interest of the wealthy take the power back. Free Palestine.”

Thanks to Rajko Kolundzic.

This video was tracked down by @freePAL2020. It was quickly posted by antiracistsouth and indy reporter Talia Jane.