Thanks tofor video.
Last week, I confronted the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Egypt outside the UN Security Council for their failure to take stronger action at the United Nations to stop Israel's genocide and enforce the ICJ orders: “It's been a year and the Security Council has failed. Isn't it past time to have General Assembly ‘Uniting For Peace’ resolutions with teeth, with sanctions, with other punitive measures against Israel? [Otherwise] this is all posturing... [you're] not addressing the needs of the people of the world; it's for domestic posturing...”
These Arab leaders give a lot of lip service to wanting to stop Israel, but couldn't (or wouldn't) explain why they haven't used Uniting for Peace forcefully when I questioned them.
Egyptian FM acknowledges that they have the “option” of “going to the General Assembly,” and says they could “explore” that before repeating platitudes about how Israeli impunity is "not acceptable."
Me: “But the World Court addressed this in January.”
Jordanian minister repeats his talking points about how the Arab countries want peace but Israel does not.
Me: “So don't you need sanctions?”
Saudi: “I'm sorry but the Security Council has started... we need to go in...” [walks off]
Full video.
See related piece:
Thanks so much Sam. I'm sure you anticipated their responses but it's important to ask to hold their feet to the fire. They're circumlocution is a perfect example of "actions speak louder than words" or, as I've heard they say in Texas: "all hat, no cattle."
October 6th, 7th, and 8th, - virtual gatherings each day at 2:00 PM ET / 9:00 PM Jerusalem Time to honor those we've lost and envision a future of justice, peace, and safety for all.
In these gatherings, we will create a space to process grief, address the oppressive systems that perpetuate profound suffering, and foster a shared vision of reconciliation, justice, and collective liberation.
The gatherings will be facilitated by Nonviolence International, Parents Circle Families Forum/American Friends of Parents Circle Families Forum, and Combatants for Peace/American Friends of Combatants for Peace.
https://www.afcfp.org/upcomingevents