Last week, I confronted the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Egypt outside the UN Security Council for their failure to take stronger action at the United Nations to stop Israel's genocide and enforce the ICJ orders: “It's been a year and the Security Council has failed. Isn't it past time to have General Assembly ‘Uniting For Peace’ resolutions with teeth, with sanctions, with other punitive measures against Israel? [Otherwise] this is all posturing... [you're] not addressing the needs of the people of the world; it's for domestic posturing...”

These Arab leaders give a lot of lip service to wanting to stop Israel, but couldn't (or wouldn't) explain why they haven't used Uniting for Peace forcefully when I questioned them.

Egyptian FM acknowledges that they have the “option” of “going to the General Assembly,” and says they could “explore” that before repeating platitudes about how Israeli impunity is "not acceptable."

Me: “But the World Court addressed this in January.”

Jordanian minister repeats his talking points about how the Arab countries want peace but Israel does not.

Me: “So don't you need sanctions?”

Saudi: “I'm sorry but the Security Council has started... we need to go in...” [walks off]

