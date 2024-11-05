Some clowns have once again gone to town on vote swapping, apparently texting and DMing tons of people so I suppose they have somebody with infinitely more cash than vision behind them.

To be clear, vote swapping is totally different from my VotePact strategy.

Vote swapping is an effort to minimize the “damage” of third parties.

VotePact opens the door to actual third party victory by syphoning votes in pairs from establishment parties and getting them to back anti-establishment emerging parties.

As I note at VotePact.org/about:

VotePact makes it so that “instead of you and a friend canceling out each other’s votes, one self-loathingly voting for Harris and the other for Trump, you vote for the third-party candidates you actually want…”

This is not “vote swapping”—in which voters in so-called “swing” states who want to vote for third parties vote for establishment candidates because they’ve “swapped” votes with committed Democrats and Republicans who vote Green or Libertarian in so-called “safe” states. This was advocated by VotePair.org and VoteTrader.org, which got lots of media coverage, both now defunct. Unlike “swapping,” VotePact is not an attempt to “minimize the damage” of a third party run—it is designed to actually shake up the political spectrum, create a realignment and open the door to actual victory for independents or emerging parties. Also, VotePact does not result in people voting for candidates they don’t want—it frees people to vote for candidates they do want, but are held back by fear because of the limitations of the voting system. While the Electoral College is central to “vote swapping,” it is not at all central to VotePact, though VotePact does work best if the two voters are in the same state.

With VotePact, I’ve been encouraging people to pair up with someone in their lives, so they don’t just cancel their votes, but instead build up non-genocidal candidates. But BreakTheDuopoly.com is trying to pair people up online.

I was recently on RJ Eskow’s “The Zero Hour” and talked about VotePact. Richard asked me tougher questions than most interviewers, which is great. What has irritated me the most is people not asking tough questions — or any questions — about VotePact, since they think they’ve figured it all out:

We also talked about the State Department briefings, and the frustration of not being able to ask tough questions there as I’ve been getting blackballed trying to ask about Gaza: