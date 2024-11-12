Trump is reportedly going to nominate Marco Rubio as Secretary of State.

In 2019, “Rubio Posted Graphic Image of Gaddafi’s Murder in Apparent Threat to Maduro. Twitter Says it Didn’t Violate Their Terms of Service.”

The second pic shows Gaddafi just before he was anally raped to death with a knife.

Just what you want in a Secretary of State, the capacity to threaten assassination by anal knifing.

I’m not surprised by this, though I didn’t think it would be so brazen.

As I said the other day, I suspect Pompeo and Haley — who were part of Trump con 1.0 — had their names floated to make the other warmongers Trump was set to name look more palatable.

And, as I’ve argued for years, Trump is the opposable thumb of the establishment.

Marco Rubio at the last Republican debate in 2016 attempted to justify George W. Bush invading Iraq: “No matter what you want to say about weapons of mass destruction, Saddam Hussein was in violation of UN resolutions, in open violation, and the world wouldn’t do anything about it, and George W. Bush enforced what the international community refused to do.”

Stephen Zunes is a professor of politics and coordinator of Middle Eastern Studies at the University of San Francisco. He debunked Rubio's claim: "Sen. Marco Rubio’s claim that at the time of the March 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq that Saddam Hussein was ‘in open violation’ of U.N. resolutions and that the international community refused to act is completely false. The Iraqi government had in fact been in full compliance with UN Security Council resolutions regarding the elimination of their chemical and biological weapons, their chemical, biological, and nuclear weapons programs, their long-range missiles, and other proscribed weapons and weapons systems and were allowing United Nations inspectors unfettered access to confirm they had done so." Rubio has perpetually called for war, can obviously be categorized as a hawk, neo-con. Totally at odds with Trump’s phony branding as was quite apparent.

See from AntiWar.com: “Trump Picks Rep. Mike Waltz as National Security Advisor”.

Elise Stefanik is slated to be nominated as UN ambassador.

Her main claim to fame is that she helped lead the charge in shutting down free speech on college campuses, including by threatening federal funding of the universities in question.

I have argued that this constitutes a violation of the First Amendment.

Stefanik has great honors to her name:

All three have gotten big bucks from AIPAC.

And Drop Site News reported last week: “Trump is Eyeing Iran Hawk Brian Hook as First Foreign Policy Pick.”

In 2015, during his first con to the White House, Trump ironically tweeted:

Of course Miriam Adelson just spent $100m on Trump’s 2024 campaign.