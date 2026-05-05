I just drafted this news release for the Institute for Public Accuracy —

Washington Post Quotes Official About “Fresh Scrutiny” Over Israel’s Nuclear Threat

The Washington Post reports today: “Some House Democrats press Trump to break silence on Israel’s nuclear arsenal.”

JOHN STEINBACH, johnsteinbach1@verizon.net

Steinbach is co-founder of the Hiroshima Nagasaki Peace Committee of the National Capital Area. He wrote the in-depth article “The Israeli Nuclear Weapons Program,” which makes numerous points including: “During the 1973 war, Israel used nuclear blackmail to force Kissinger and Nixon to airlift massive amounts of military hardware to Israel.”

He stresses that Israel’s nuclear weapons program should not be compared with the North Korean, Indian or Pakistani programs. He notes that at this point there’s significant evidence it is more advanced than the British program, or the French program from which it emerged in the 1950s.

SAM HUSSEINI, samhusseini@gmail.com, @samhusseini

Senior analyst for the Institute for Public Accuracy, Husseini is also an independent journalist who has questioned numerous officials who have refused to acknowledge Israel’s nuclear weapons, see video compilation by Decensored News.

The Post article also notes: “’There is a low boil of unease about Israel’s nuclear program and what could compel them to use nuclear weapons short of facing a WMD attack,’ said an administration official. A scenario gaining fresh scrutiny among U.S. officials involves Israel’s air defenses becoming overwhelmed by missile or rocket fire from its neighbors. Whether Israel would resort to a nuclear response when faced with an unusually high civilian death toll has been discussed ‘frequently,’ said the administration official.” Husseini warned about such a scenario, drawing on Steinbach’s research, in this article published in March: “Imperial Israel’s Nuclear Threat: A Clear and Present Danger.”

Also see piece by Archbishop Desmond Tutu published by The Guardian in 2020: “Joe Biden should end the U.S. pretence over Israel’s ‘secret’ nuclear weapons“ which has the subheading: “The cover-up has to stop -- and with it, the huge sums in aid for a country with oppressive policies towards Palestinians.”

However, the Congressional Democrats state in a letter to Rubio: “When required, the United States Congress has passed exemptions to nonproliferation laws, as in the case of India, where Congress passed the Hyde Act, or through presidential waivers in the case of Pakistan. If any such disclosure of any Israeli nuclear weapons capability would implicate U.S. laws concerning nonproliferation, we are ready to work with you to address those concerns through legislative action.”

See past pieces including on Ro Khanna — one of the signers:

In-depth piece about the Congressional silence for the Capitol Hill Citizen: