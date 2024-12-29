When Jimmy Carter Lied to Me (Twice) and the Weaponization of Most Everything
The policies of his presidency, from Iran, Camp David, "Carter Doctrine" to Afghanistan highlight the trajectory of US Empire, capable of instrumentalizing "human rights" and even "peacemaking".
Jimmy Carter just died at 100. His meeting with Hamas in 2008 was something no member of the establishment has done, showing how deranged it is. As I argue in my piece below from last year, the Camp David “peace” deal actually propelled war by creating a vacuum, the wars on Iraq to arguably the current Gaza genocide. When I questioned him about Israel's nukes, he lied to me twice, saying he didn't think it was his role as US president to out a country as having nukes (he actually outed Pakistan) and he pretended to be quite unfamiliar with Mordechai Vanunu when he met with him the prior year.
Good points about use of presidents. btw I met Vanunu's brother on my way to Gaza in 1997. There was a conference that Ellsberg attended there before that on Voices for Vanunu. I interviewed some of the people from the and have the book.