[I wrote this piece a while ago and was looking to hold off on publishing it until Jimmy Carter was back in the news. But, upon reflection, with the presidential election obsession already upon us, I think it’s important to put it out as soon as possible. It shows how the establishment instrumentalizes every president. The minimal good that presidents do is largely symbolic or temporary, from Carter’s solar panels on the White House to Obama’s pause on funding the creation of potential pandemic pathogens lab work or the Iran deal. The big things they do, such as invasions, military programs, Wall Street giveaways, have a permanent effect. Whatever their “brand” or stated goal is, it’s used by the establishment for ultimately Machiavellian purposes. “America First” could have been a good thing. Feminism, nonproliferation, human rights, gay rights have all been weaponized. And, as part of this piece shows, even “peacemaking” has been weaponized. Each president therefore becomes an opportunity for the establishment, and a facilitation of its hypocrisies. Thus, anyone who is looking for positive change must in my view instrumentalize a candidate. Don’t be for or against anyone. Don’t personalize. What specifically do you want out of them? I addressed this regarding the current election in my