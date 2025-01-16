"Why Are You Not in the Hague?"
Max Blumenthal and I confront Blinken on the US-Israeli genocide. I am literally carried out, manhandled and handcuffed after Blinken talks about the importance of a free press.
Max Blumenthal (see below) and myself were forced out of the State Dept. as Blinken pontificated on freedom of the press and other lofty goals he claims the US government holds dear.
I was carried off, seriously manhandled and handcuffed, but I'm back home. The support I’ve gotten from people has been great. Several people caught video and I’ll be posting a better one bybut here’s what the journalist Ryan Grim captured:
My intention was to ask tough questions at every opportunity during the news conference. State personnel obviously cut this short. The questions I had before me are below. I’ve linked to pieces or even past questioning I’ve done on each question—
Was the point of the May 31 announcement to block implementation of the May 24 ICJ order? (This is what Biden and Blinken have been touting this week.)
Why do you refuse to recognize the Geneva Conventions as applying to Gaza? (This is especially ironic with Blinken claiming he would answer questions today when Liam Cosgrove attempted to follow up on my questioning on this, Blinken refused to comment on the record, see video. I chimed in with this questioning early, not sure if anyone caught it on video, and that might have especially compelled them to get me out of the room; they don’t want people to realize they refused to apply the Geneva Convention to the Palestinians. See my piece: “Is ‘Israel Has a Right to Defend Itself’ Code for ‘We Are Killing the Geneva Conventions’?”)
Everyone from Amnesty International to South Africa accuses Israel of extermination and genocide. Why are you not in the Hague?
Why was your step father Pisar connected to both Robert Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein?
Miller here pretends not to know about the Hannibal directive - do you know about the Hannibal directive?
Seenews excellent video of Max, sure they will have a video of me shortly which I will crosspost. Obviously don’t rely on mainstream media coverage of this or much of anything else.
I actually was watching all the 'so-called' Journalist watching and doing nothing!
Well done Max and Sam
Thank you Sam!