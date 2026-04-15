Forgotten meeting: Francis with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

I recall years ago, the late Fr. Simon Harak, who worked for peace on Iraq, tried to get the ear of Pope John Paul II, wanting to urge him to excommunicate the war makers.

That pope wanted to travel from Palestine to Iraq in the year 2000, but was prevented from doing so, largely because of machinations by the US and imperial Israeli governments — although headline writers predictably tried to blame Iraq.

And the dirt on Catholic priests molesting children came out just as the church was raising at least some concerns over the perpetual US government wars shortly after, a case of #InterestingTiming.

The Catholic Church has excommunicated women for working to become priests — and male priests for advocating it.

But it won’t excommunicate genocidal maniacs who claim to be Catholic “Christians” — Biden, Vance, Rubio — as they work to ensure that people get slaughtered.

We need more than rhetoric from officials who are allegedly on the right side, including Pope Leo. Simply mouthing opposition to some of Trump’s derangements shouldn’t be a path to washing ones hands of complicity and culpability.

Also see: