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Clif Brown's avatar
Clif Brown
3h

There are so many cases from the top of society to we the people where those who can do something, don't. Other than the majority of Israelis is there a human being in the world that doesn't look upon what has happened to the Gazans with disgust? At the very least anyone who lives in a democracy should be demanding their representatives speak out and act.

Instead, I can well imagine Americans who are not Jews saying something to themselves like "I don't like what Israel is doing but Shari and Howard Greenblatt down the street are friends and I know they like Israel so I wouldn't feel comfortable doing anything that would disappoint them if they found out"

The Jews of Jewish Voice for Peace do not hesitate to put their humanity above tribe. If they can do that then where the hell are the rest of Americans?

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Aimee Smith's avatar
Aimee Smith
3h

Thanks for covering this. I am no expert on Canon Law, but I think excommunications tend to be focused on people who are misleading people about what the Church teaches, not just failing to live up to Church teaching. You might contact Dr. E Michael Jones for his commentary on the topic of excommunications for genocidal war criminals.

I recommend people learn more about how the media targets the Catholic Church in a similar way to Palestinians, Muslims, Saddam Hussein, Muammar Gaddafi and others they seek to silence. Very instructive is the reporting by David F Pierre about how the Boston Globe wrote their own role in facilitating child abuse in the 70's and 80's out of the story and then were rewarded for doing it with an award winning Hollywood picture cementing in their framing of the story.

David F Pierre Jr on clergy abuse scandal in Boston

https://youtu.be/rVs_FzLEW1U

https://youtu.be/fUJRvfgbQ6Y

The context provided by Sociologist (if Zionist tool, unfortunately) Bill Donohue is also worth considering.

https://youtu.be/mTT8c9EMNJY

Have faith. As dark as these current events are, truth is getting around more than it has in decades. As Christ said, the truth shall set us free. On top of that, there were record numbers of Catholic confirmations this year and more and more Catholics are overcoming the coercion to keep faith a private matter as we see the tragic place that secularism leads to - a society run by sociopaths just like the Catholic Church warned in 1890.

https://www.fidelitypress.org/book-products/la-civilt-cattolica-on-the-jewish-question-in-europe

So keep working for peace, Sam! Christ also said, Blessed are the peacemakers. God protect you always.

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