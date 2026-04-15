Why Doesn’t the Pope Excommunicate Genocidal Maniacs?
I recall years ago, the late Fr. Simon Harak, who worked for peace on Iraq, tried to get the ear of Pope John Paul II, wanting to urge him to excommunicate the war makers.
That pope wanted to travel from Palestine to Iraq in the year 2000, but was prevented from doing so, largely because of machinations by the US and imperial Israeli governments — although headline writers predictably tried to blame Iraq.
And the dirt on Catholic priests molesting children came out just as the church was raising at least some concerns over the perpetual US government wars shortly after, a case of #InterestingTiming.
husseini is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The Catholic Church has excommunicated women for working to become priests — and male priests for advocating it.
But it won’t excommunicate genocidal maniacs who claim to be Catholic “Christians” — Biden, Vance, Rubio — as they work to ensure that people get slaughtered.
We need more than rhetoric from officials who are allegedly on the right side, including Pope Leo. Simply mouthing opposition to some of Trump’s derangements shouldn’t be a path to washing ones hands of complicity and culpability.
Also see:
There are so many cases from the top of society to we the people where those who can do something, don't. Other than the majority of Israelis is there a human being in the world that doesn't look upon what has happened to the Gazans with disgust? At the very least anyone who lives in a democracy should be demanding their representatives speak out and act.
Instead, I can well imagine Americans who are not Jews saying something to themselves like "I don't like what Israel is doing but Shari and Howard Greenblatt down the street are friends and I know they like Israel so I wouldn't feel comfortable doing anything that would disappoint them if they found out"
The Jews of Jewish Voice for Peace do not hesitate to put their humanity above tribe. If they can do that then where the hell are the rest of Americans?
Thanks for covering this. I am no expert on Canon Law, but I think excommunications tend to be focused on people who are misleading people about what the Church teaches, not just failing to live up to Church teaching. You might contact Dr. E Michael Jones for his commentary on the topic of excommunications for genocidal war criminals.
I recommend people learn more about how the media targets the Catholic Church in a similar way to Palestinians, Muslims, Saddam Hussein, Muammar Gaddafi and others they seek to silence. Very instructive is the reporting by David F Pierre about how the Boston Globe wrote their own role in facilitating child abuse in the 70's and 80's out of the story and then were rewarded for doing it with an award winning Hollywood picture cementing in their framing of the story.
David F Pierre Jr on clergy abuse scandal in Boston
https://youtu.be/rVs_FzLEW1U
https://youtu.be/fUJRvfgbQ6Y
The context provided by Sociologist (if Zionist tool, unfortunately) Bill Donohue is also worth considering.
https://youtu.be/mTT8c9EMNJY
Have faith. As dark as these current events are, truth is getting around more than it has in decades. As Christ said, the truth shall set us free. On top of that, there were record numbers of Catholic confirmations this year and more and more Catholics are overcoming the coercion to keep faith a private matter as we see the tragic place that secularism leads to - a society run by sociopaths just like the Catholic Church warned in 1890.
https://www.fidelitypress.org/book-products/la-civilt-cattolica-on-the-jewish-question-in-europe
So keep working for peace, Sam! Christ also said, Blessed are the peacemakers. God protect you always.