Craig Mokhiber warns: “The US is pushing for a vote on the UN Security Council by Monday on the US-Israel colonial land grab in Gaza. The US draft would ignore the findings of the International Court of Justice and UN human rights bodies, violate key provisions of international law, reward and normalize the perpetrators of the genocide, punish the victims, consolidate the unlawful occupation, and further deny Palestinian self-determination. …This must be blocked. And the rest of the world must prepare to act in the UNGA on the Colombia proposal under Uniting for Peace to protect Palestinian human rights and hold the Israeli regime accountable.”

Drop Site News reports: “Monday’s UNSC vote on the American proposal for Gaza is expected to reach the 9 votes required for passage, with Russia and China likely to abstain, Al Jazeera reports.”

China actually voted for the phony Biden “ceasefire” resolution of June 10, 2024 and Russia abstained on that. They have thus effectively been sub-imperialists, enabling the US-Israel genocide.

People can be using these resources to push for Uniting for Peace.

It’s amazing who has stayed silent on this. The dogs that didn’t bark.

There are few things as insidious as groups that claim to do something important — put themselves forward as principled, progressive and working to empower the public — and don’t.

In July, as The Hague Group was about to meet in Colombia, I wrote “Hague Group: ‘Concrete Measures’ or Sack of Cement? Will It Move to Sanctions, Peace Force and Ensuring Aid to Gaza?”

I noted that “I have remarkably seen no clear reference from the Hague Group — or even its allied group Progressive International — pursuing Uniting for Peace resolutions at the UNGA which would demand sanctions on imperial Israel or provide a peace force to protect the Palestinians in Gaza it is slaughtering daily. Here’s a piece that outlines how we can build on the 1981 (South Africa) and 1956 (Gaza/Sinai) precedents of decisive UNGA action.”

But in September, at the UNGA opening, Colombian President Petro announced he would put forward a Uniting for Peace resolution which would apparently get a protection force for Palestine and sanctions on Israel.

Good.

Amazingly, Progressive International did nothing to back this up. Their website features a pic of The Hague Group:

…and makes no mention of Uniting for Peace:

Yanis Varoufakis, perhaps the most prominent person closely associated with the group, has made no mention of Uniting for Peace on his X account:

James Schneider, Communications Director for Progressive International as recently criticized by

of the

who reported in “

” about Labour remnants around him:

James Schneider – the strategist who reportedly wrote the 2018 Guardian article that claimed it was “wrong” to call Zionism racism – is another. He has reportedly been tapped to help organize the new party’s founding conference. Also said to be on that committee is Karie Murphy, who purged Feinstein and others from the Collective WhatsApp group. Schneider is facing questions from some activists about a direct conflict of interest relating to his wife Sophie Nazemi – who works as the Labour Party’s director of communications.

Corbyn, who is also associated with Progressive International, has not mentioned Petro (both are listed as members of PI’s “Council”) since the Colombian president talked about using Uniting for Peace.

PI offers lots of seemingly pro-Palestinian rhetoric. Lots. That and too much money will buy you a cup of coffee.

This reminds me of Malcolm X deriding liberals who won’t actually fix a problem.

[T]he Negro problem is never brought before the UN. This is part of the conspiracy. This old, tricky blue-eyed liberal who is supposed to be your and my friend, supposed to be in our corner, supposed to be subsidizing our struggle, and supposed to be acting in the capacity of an adviser, never tells you anything about human rights.”

Of course, the assault on Palestine has been brought before the UN — but not with concrete measures, like sanctions on Israel, as was done against apartheid South Africa. That’s what’s needed.

Those who stayed silent on Uniting for Peace have exposed themselves. PI is one of the most obvious — it was incredibly well positioned to meaningfully help — and should rename itself Performative International.

