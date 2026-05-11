Jesus answered him, “Truly, truly, I say to you, unless you are born again, you cannot see the Kingdom of God.”

— John 3:3

Then death comes like dawn

and you wake up laughing

at what you thought was your grief.

— Rumi

The language you use can help create the world you want.

Mileikowsky, too often referred to as “Netanyahu” is among those who are fond of telling the US public that Iranians have called for “Death to America”.

As if that should be cause for embarrassment.

It shouldn’t.

“America” should die.

That is, the term “America” should not be used as it often is — to refer to the USA.

The ongoing hype of “America: 250 Years in the Making” is wrong.

Imperial “America” must end.

Closer to the truth, we should be saying “America: 250 Years in the Unmaking”.

Simón Bolívar wrote in 1815 that the United States seemed destined “to plague America with miseries in the name of liberty.”

Correct. That must end. The imperial nature of the USA — especially its relationship to imperial England and Israel — must end.

America, if it is to be used at all, should refer to the entirety of the hemisphere, as Bolívar uses the term above.

It shouldn’t be used to refer exclusively to the United States of America.

JFK notably used the term America as Bolívar did, as a collective — and called for boldness of solutions in addressing issues of it — see videos from Monika Wiesak of him saying: “today’s America” and “American history” in that manner. From early 1961:

If we are to meet a problem so staggering in its dimensions, our approach must itself be equally bold — an approach consistent with the majestic concept of Operation Pan America. Therefore I have called on all people of the hemisphere to join in a new Alliance for Progress — Alianza para Progreso — a vast cooperative effort, unparalleled in magnitude and nobility of purpose, to satisfy the basic needs of the American people for homes, work and land, health and schools — techo, trabajo y tierra, salud y escuela. First, I propose that the American Republics begin on a vast new Ten Year Plan for the Americas, a plan to transform the 1960’s into a historic decade of democratic progress.… And if we are successful, if our effort is bold enough and determined enough, then the close of this decade will mark the beginning of a new era in the American experience. The living standards of every American family will be on the rise, basic education will be available to all, hunger will be a forgotten experience, the need for massive outside help will have passed, most nations will have entered a period of self-sustaining growth, and though there will be still much to do, every American Republic will be the master of its own revolution and its own hope and progress. (Emphasis added — here’s audio.)

Contrast with the recent pronouncements from Trump to “King Charles” depicted “American Patriots” as little more than off-shoots of England: “For nearly two centuries before the Revolution, this land was settled and forged by men and women who bore in their souls the blood and noble spirit of the British. Here, on a wild and untamed continent, they set loose the ancient English love of liberty and Great Britain’s distinctive sense of glory, destiny, and pride… The American Patriots who pledged their lives to independence in 1776 were the heirs to this majestic inheritance. Their veins ran with Anglo-Saxon courage. Their hearts beat with an English faith in standing firm for what is right, good, and true. …

“In the centuries since we’ve won our independence, Americans have had no closer friends than the British. We share that same root, we speak the same language, we hold the same values, and together, our warriors have defended the same extraordinary civilization under twin banners of red, white, and blue.”

Trump was echoing Rubio who argued in his Munich speech earlier this year: “for us Americans, our home may be in the Western Hemisphere, but we will always be a child of Europe.” He spoke of an “alliance ready … to safeguard our interests, and to preserve the freedom of action that allows us to shape our own destiny – not one that exists to operate a global welfare state and atone for the purported sins of past generations. An alliance that does not allow its power to be outsourced, constrained, or subordinated to systems beyond its control; one that does not depend on others for the critical necessities of its national life; and one that does not maintain the polite pretense that our way of life is just one among many and that asks for permission before it acts. And above all, an alliance based on the recognition that we, the West, have inherited together – what we have inherited together is something that is unique and distinctive and irreplaceable, because this, after all, is the very foundation of the transatlantic bond.”

Rubio exactly proved Bolívar’s point, offering a diluted version of Blackwater founder Erik Prince’s pronouncements from 2024: “it’s time for us to just put the imperial hat back on, to say, we’re going to govern those countries” in Africa and Latin America.

Over a century ago, it was proposed that a positive step would be to use the term Usonian when referring to things exclusive to the USA. Perhaps the most prominent person to adopt it was Frank Lloyd Wright, who argued that the country needed a culture of its own to shed its being a mere off-shoot of imperial Europe as I noted in my piece “Make America Usonia”.

Wright drew in his architecture from Nature of course, but also from influences from around the world, from Japan to Iraq, but perhaps most interestingly, from ancient Mayan temples in trying to formulate a distinct Usonian culture independent from imperial Europe:

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Ennis House in Los Angeles.

But Wright did not originate the term Usonian. The earliest use of the word I’ve been able document thus far is from James D. Law (born 1865) who was a Scottish-born Usonian poet, inventor and businessman who traveled extensively, settling eventually in Pennsylvania. His creations included a “Universal Clock” which told time in 300 cities around the world.

Law used “Usonia” in the poem “The Sack of Auchindore” in his Here and There in Two Hemispheres, published in 1903:

He explained his use of the term in explicitly anti-imperial terms:

We should be a great, grand, glorious, independent country.

We’re not.

We have a corrupt, criminal, imperial government. Using the term “America” only adds to the imperial nature of the enterprise, exactly what should be challenged — as should being a mere off-shoot of imperial Europe.

Indeed, Law would stress that Usonia stood for the “United States of Northern Independent America” — apparently meaning independent from England.

(The academic José Buscaglia has used “Usonian to refer to the peoples, nationalist ideology and imperial traditions of the United States of America” — which is incredibly ironic considering that’s exactly the opposite of why the word was coined.)

We may seem limited in the changes we can make in the world, but as the stoics noted: “You have power over your mind — not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength.”

We should be saying: “Usonia: 250 Years in the Making.” If not more.

It begins by using the term, by taking control of our own tongues.