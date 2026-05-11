husseini

husseini

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Gillespie's avatar
Michael Gillespie
1dEdited

Thank you, Sam, for this remarkable and thought provoking essay that sheds light on and brings helpful clarity to the terminology we use to describe the land in which we live.

Arrogance, ignorance and carelessness are a dangerous combination of attitudes in the hands of any nation’s leaders. JFK’s thoughtful and careful use of the language becomes all the more revealing with the passage of time.

His courageous pursuit of peace is revealed as the wisdom of a great world leader tragically thwarted by the barbarism of warmongers.

We are reminded that men, flawed though we all are, can aspire to unselfish acts of greatness in pursuit of the common good. Is it not heartbreaking to think upon what might have been? Is it not a tonic to imagine, to hope, that we will again have leaders who dare to reveal that true greatness is founded on goodness, that civil society is founded on justice even as true religion is founded upon mercy?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Sam Husseini
Donna Ross's avatar
Donna Ross
1d

Sam, bravo! Living as an ex pat in Panamà, I like answering the Q: “¿De donde eres?” with “Estoy estadunidense.”

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sam Husseini · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture